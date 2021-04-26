IPL 2021 | PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Punjab Kings (PBKS) are facing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 21 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

While KL Rahul's PBKS have won two of the five matches they have played so far this year, Eoin Morgan-led KKR have secured just one win in equal number of games this season.

KKR lead PBKS 18-9 in the head-to-head battle.

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here: