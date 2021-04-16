MARKET NEWS

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs CSK LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings are taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Match 8 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 06:15 PM IST
File image: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni with Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul at the toss of their IPL match in 2020. (Image courtesy: IPL, BCCI)

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 16.

While Punjab Kings secured a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller, MS Dhoni-led CSK lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals.

CSK lead PBKS 14-9 in the head-to-head record.

Read preview | PBKS vs CSK: Super Kings eye improved bowling effort against formidable Punjab

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jalaj Saxena, Jhye Richardson, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Riley Meredith, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Shahrukh Khan and Utkarsh Singh

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harisankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Suresh Raina

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

TAGS: #cricket #CSK #IPL #IPL 2021 #PBKS #Sports
first published: Apr 16, 2021 06:15 pm

