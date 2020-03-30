App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistani all-rounder Hafeez planning on being done after World T20

"After World T20 I have decided I will retire from international cricket and just focus on playing in T20 leagues" he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Seasoned all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is keen to represent Pakistan in this year's World T20 before quitting international cricket. Hafeez said in an interview that his main ambition was to play for his country in the World T20 and help them do well in it.

"After World T20 I have decided I will retire from international cricket and just focus on playing in T20 leagues" he said.

Hafeez has already retired from Test cricket and only plays the white-ball format.

Close

Hafeez, 39, also said he has not decided what he would like to take up after his retirement from the game.

"It could be coaching, I don't know when the time comes I will make up my mind" he said.

Hafeez who has appeared in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 91 T20 international's made yet another comeback to the Pakistan team for the T20 series at home against Bangladesh in February after the national selectors had ignored him after the World Cup last year in England.

The former national T20 captain landed himself in trouble with the Pakistan Cricket Board when he criticized the move to bring back the tainted Sharjeel Khan into the national team.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #cricket

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.