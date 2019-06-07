Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match: Toss delayed due to rain

As we await for the match to start listen to our World Cup special podcast On the Ball where Network 18 Sports Editor Mr. Gaurav Kalra, digs deep into India's first win against South Africa and why runs are not easy to come by in this World Cup.
Interestingly, Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka in past 5 matches between the two sides.
On the eve of the match against Sri Lanka, Pakistani coach Mickey Aurthur has urged his team to remain "rutheless."
The two teams enter today's contest with their confidence high.
But, the disappointments of the batting were soon forgotten when veteran pace Lasith Malinga (3/39) combined well with Nuwan Pradeep (4/31) to break the back of Afghanistan's batting. Efforts from the bowlers meant that Afghanistan were bowled out on mere 152 in 32.4 overs.
In a shortened match, Sri Lanka, batting first, were all-out on 201 in 36.5 overs. Opener Kusal Parera (78 off 81) was the only star performer in an otherwise dissapointing batting display.
Sri Lanka too are coming into the match with a win from their previous encounter. Against Afghanistan, Dimuth Karunaratne's men won by a comfortable margin of 34 runs.
The Pakistani bowling wasn't particularly impressive as England almost chased the total down managing 334/9 in 50 overs. Joe Root (107 off 104) and Jos Buttler (103 off 76) struck impressive hundreds. Although, the pace battery of Mohammad Amir (2/67) and Whab Riaz (3/82) picked 5 wickets between them. They were well supported by Shadab Khan (2/63), Mohammed Hafiz (1/43) and Shoaib Malik (1/10).
Against England, batting first Pakistan posted a monumental 348/8 in 50 overs. The stars of that Pakistani innings were Babar Azam (63 off 66), Mohammed Hafeez (84 off 62) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (55 off 44).
Pakistan ended their 11-match losing streak when they defeated hosts England in their previous match. That win should help lift the spirits in Pakistani camp which were dampened after they lost their opening fixture agaist West Indies.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 11 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Today, Pakistan meet Sri Lanka at County Ground in Bristol in a clash of Asian rivals.
This is how the ground looks like at the moment.
Toss has been delayed due to rain
