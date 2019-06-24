Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2019: Sohail's blitz downs Proteas, keeps Pak hopes alive

Babar and Haris Sohail then teamed up and began attacking the bowlers. Together they added 81 runs off just 68 balls. Babar also brought up his fifty off 61 balls in the 36th over. He was finally caught out when going for another big shot against Andile Phehlukwayo in the 42nd over. Babar returned with 69 off 80 balls with Pakistan 224/4. (Image: AP)