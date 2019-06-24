App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 12:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2019: Sohail's blitz downs Proteas, keeps Pak hopes alive

Catch all the top moments from match 30 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between Pakistan and South Africa played at Lord's stadium, London.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/11

Pakistan and South Africa squared off in match 30 of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the iconic Lord’s stadium, London. Pakistan made two changes with Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi coming in for Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali. South Africa came into the match unchanged. Pakistan won the Toss and chose to bat. (Image: Reuters)
2/11

Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman got Pakistan off to a good start stitching together an 81-run partnership for the first wicket. (Image: AP)
3/11

The partnership for was finally broken by Imran Tahir in the 15th over when Fakhar went for a needless scoop. Tahir then got rid of Imam taking a sharp return catch in the 21st over. Both openers returned with 44 runs each. (Image: AP)
4/11

Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam steadied the innings with a 40-run partnership. Aiden Markram finally ended their stand when he trapped Hafeez LBW in the 30th over. (Image: Reuters)
5/11

Babar and Haris Sohail then teamed up and began attacking the bowlers. Together they added 81 runs off just 68 balls. Babar also brought up his fifty off 61 balls in the 36th over. He was finally caught out when going for another big shot against Andile Phehlukwayo in the 42nd over. Babar returned with 69 off 80 balls with Pakistan 224/4. (Image: AP)
6/11

Sohail was in fine form and brought up his 50 off just 38 balls. He added 71 off 40 balls with Imad Wasim. Imad was dismissed in the 48th over by Lungi Ngidi after scoring 23 off 15 balls. Pakistan then lost wickets in a heap finishing with 308/7. Sohail was the highest scorer with 89 coming off just 59 balls. (Image: AP)
7/11

The South African run-chase got off to a horrid start when Mohammad Amir picked up a wicket with his very first delivery in the 2nd over. Amir trapped Hashim Amla LBW but the batsman was only given out after a successful review from Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
8/11

Quinton de Kock and captain Faf du Plessis then steadied the run-chase with a slow-scoring 87-run stand. The partnership was broken by Shadab Khan in the 20th over just as de Kock was looking to accelerate. de Kock returned with 47 off 60 balls. Shadab also castled Aiden Markram in the 24th over to reduce South Africa to 103/3. (Image: Reuters)
9/11

du Plessis brought up his 2nd half-century of the tournament in the 26th over off 66 balls. Amir then came around for his second spell and once again picked up a wicket in his first over getting rid of the Proteas Captain. du Plessis returned with 63 off 9 with South Africa struggling at 136/4. (Image: AP)
10/11

David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen then provided some hope with a 53-run stand but Shadab returned to get rid of van der Dussen in the 40th over. Shaheen Afridi then castled Miller in the next over to put Pakistan firmly in control of proceedings. (Image: AP)
11/11

Chris Morris hit a few lusty blows but ultimately succumbed to a Wahab Riaz yorker in the 45th over. Riaz then proceeded to rattle the stumps of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi with more pacy yorkers. Andile Phehlukwayo (46 off 32 balls) provided some resistance as South Africa finished with 259/9. The result ended all hopes of South Africa reaching the semi-final stage while keeping Pakistan alive in the tournament. Haris Sohail was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant 89 off 59 balls. (Image: AP)
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 12:40 am

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

