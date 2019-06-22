Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2019 preview: Where to watch live, team news, possible XI and betting odds

With both teams virtually out of the semifinal race, South Africa and Pakistan will be battling it out for a consolation win in the World Cup match at Lord's stadium in London on June 23.

Having mustered just three points from six games, South Africa are all but out of the tournament while Pakistan may still sneak into the semifinals, provided they win their remaining four games, and other results go in their favour.

When Pakistan were pummelled by the West Indies in their tournament opener, many of their loyal fans drew parallels to their triumphant campaign in 1992, when they scripted a sensational turnaround to win the title.

However, following Pakistan's heavy loss against India on June 16, not many of their supporters have any hopes left from their struggling side. It is not a surprise that the fans have shown little restraint in their criticism of the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side and stories of factionalism have surfaced from nowhere.

"It (severe criticism) is usual in Pakistan cricket after the team performs badly, isn't it? The expectations are always high," said former captain Shahid Afridi during his chat with Shoaib Akhtar on the latter's Youtube channel.

Mohammad Amir was the lone warrior in the bowling department against India. Their batting and fielding too was a big let down once again. Senior player Shoaib Malik, who has not been among the runs so far, is not expected to get another game in his last competition before he retires from ODI cricket.

South Africa too have not learnt from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign.

They did have their moments in the previous game against New Zealand but let the Kane Williamson-led side off the hook and paid the price for it.

Head coach Ottis Gibson said the team's target in the remaining games is to play to its potential.

"We've still got three games to play and I'd like to think that we can at least play the way we know we can play," said Gibson ahead of the game.

"The thing about the squad is that there are guys playing their last World Cup and I'd like to think that they will leave the world stage having signed off on a strong note."

"And there are some youngsters here that I'm sure will play in future World Cups. So they too would like to leave a statement. That's the way we've got to look at it," he added.

Leggie Imran Tahir and batsman J P Duminy will retire from playing ODIs after the conclusion of the team's campaign here.

It will also be the first match at Lord's in the World Cup, and it remains to be seen how the pitch will play.

Where to watch live: The match starts at 3 pm IST. It will be broadcast live on the StarSports network in India. Online viewers can log in to Hotstar for all the live action.

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report and conditions: The match will be the first game for Lord's in this year's Cricket World Cup. Hence, there is an air of uncertainty over the kind of pitch that will be available for the match. A tinge of green has been seen over the pitch though. A bright and sunny day is in the forecast for London with a high of 26 degrees Celsius.

Team News: Neither team is suffering from any concern over injuries.

Possible XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Imad Wasim/Asif Ali, Wahaz Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali/Mohammd Hasnain.

Players to watch out for

Chris Morris (SA)

Against New Zealand, Chris Morris was effective with the ball as he picked up 3 wickets. Morris could also bat lower down the order. Pakistan's batsmen should be careful against Morris' pace.

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

Against India, Fakhar Zaman hit a gritty fifty. He could, once again, lead Pakistan's batting charge against South Africa.

Betting Odds (bet365)

Pakistan: 11/10

South Africa: 8/11

Other popular bets on the match can be checker on Oddschecker

Prediction

Compared to South Africa, Pakistan have been on the poorer side in this World Cup. But Pakistan have a tendency to spring surprises as it was evident with their win over England. But, expect a South African win in this match.

