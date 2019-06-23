Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019 Highlights: As it happened

Faf du Plessis (Losing Captain): We are not playing great cricket. We didn't bowl well. Have been good with the ball this tournament, but we started poorly today. 300 plus on that target was 20-25 more on that track. Made same mistakes with the bat. Guys getting in and getting out. We needed a good start. We haven't had that. As we are building partnerships, we have been losing wickets. That's the nature of our tournament. It has been case of confidence. We're working hard, putting in the practice. But confidence in sport is an amazing thing. When you are playing well, the ball just falls in your court. When you are playing against a quality team like Pakistan, they get a wicket they will put you under pressure. Imran has been amazing. To acknowledge him, he has been exceptional right through this tournament and has played with a lot of heart. He has led our attack and has been consistent in every game. But there haven't been enough guys like Imran standing up and that is why we find ourselves in a position that we are in. The biggest downside at the moment is we haven't been able to do justice to ourselves as a team. Haven't played the cricket we're capable of. For me the biggest disappointment has been we have been letting ourselves down with the skill that's sitting in the dressing room.