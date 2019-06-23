Jun 23, 2019 11:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019 Highlights: As it happened
Catch all the highlights from match 30 of the 2019 Cricket World Cup between Pakistan and South Africa played at Lord's, London.
highlights
Overs 45 to 50 Roundup!
WICKET! Ngidi b Wahab 1 (6)
WICKET! Rabada b Wahab 3 (7)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
WICKET! Morris b Wahab 16 (10)
WICKET! Miller b Shaheen Afridi 31 (37)
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
WICKET! van der Dussen c Hafeez b Shadab 36 (47)
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
WICKET! du Plessis c Sarfaraz b Amir 63 (79)
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
WICKET! Markram b Shadab 7 (16)
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
WICKET! de Kock c Imam b Shadab 47 (60)
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 1 to 5 Roundup!
WICKET! Amla lbw Amir 2 (3)
Overs 46 to 50 Roundup!
WICKET! Sohail c de Kock b Ngidi 89 (59)
WICKET! Riaz b Ngidi 4 (4)
WICKET! Imad c Duminy (sub) b Rabada 23 (15)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Sohail! 53 (38)
WICKET! Babar c Ngidi b Phehlukwayo 69 (80)
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Babar! 50 (61)
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
WICKET! Hafeez lbw Markram 20 (33)
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
WICKET! Imam c & b Tahir 44 (57)
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
WICKET! Zaman c Amla b Tahir 44 (50)
Overs 6 to 10 roundup!
Overs 1 to 5 roundup!
Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first
PAK vs SA: Battling for a consolation win
Sarfaraz Ahmed (Winning Captain): A complete team performance. I think a couple of team combinations didn't allow us to play him before. But he did well after getting his chance. Sometimes, change is good. Today, the way Haris batted, he looked hungry. He was the difference. Batted like Jos Buttler. We have to work hard on our fielding. We dropped so many catches. All three matches are important. Complete bowling effort. Credit to Amir for picking up early wickets. Shadab picked up wickets in the middle overs and Wahab got us wickets at the death. Thank you for all the support.
Faf du Plessis (Losing Captain): We are not playing great cricket. We didn't bowl well. Have been good with the ball this tournament, but we started poorly today. 300 plus on that target was 20-25 more on that track. Made same mistakes with the bat. Guys getting in and getting out. We needed a good start. We haven't had that. As we are building partnerships, we have been losing wickets. That's the nature of our tournament. It has been case of confidence. We're working hard, putting in the practice. But confidence in sport is an amazing thing. When you are playing well, the ball just falls in your court. When you are playing against a quality team like Pakistan, they get a wicket they will put you under pressure. Imran has been amazing. To acknowledge him, he has been exceptional right through this tournament and has played with a lot of heart. He has led our attack and has been consistent in every game. But there haven't been enough guys like Imran standing up and that is why we find ourselves in a position that we are in. The biggest downside at the moment is we haven't been able to do justice to ourselves as a team. Haven't played the cricket we're capable of. For me the biggest disappointment has been we have been letting ourselves down with the skill that's sitting in the dressing room.
Haris Sohail (Man of the Match): It's tough when you're sitting out and waiting for your turn. My goal was to make the most of my opportunities. When I went in, I was told I have to build a partnership with Babar, but it wasn't easy out there. Just backed myself.
Overs 45 to 50 Roundup! Runs: 34; Wickets: 2; SA 259/9
Amir gets his for back-to-back fours in the 46th over as Phehlukwayo looks to make the most of his time at the crease. Wahab Riaz though is having a field time bowling at the tailenders and castles Rabada in the next over.
Amir again goes for runs in the next over as Phehlukwayo sends the ball racing to the boundary. 7 runs come off the over. Wahab comes steaming in and cleans up Ngidi with another yorker. Amir concedes 11 in the final over. The last three overs just spoiling Amir’s bowling figures on day where he was really impressive.
Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs.
FOUR! Amir sends down a fuller delivery outside off and Phehlukwayo drives it powerfully through cover.
WICKET! Ngidi b Wahab 1 (6)
Wahab is making a realy meal out of the South African tailenders. He sends down a pacy length delivery which just crashes into the stumps.
FOUR! Phehlukwayo squeezes the full delivery outside off through point and Shaheen gets a hand to the ball but fails to keep it in with the dive.
WICKET! Rabada b Wahab 3 (7)
Rabada misses the low full toss from Wahab which dips past the bat to crash into the stumps.
FOUR! Phehlukwayo gets lucky now as he gets an inside edge down to fine leg for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! Phehlukwayo connects with the heave against Amir sending the ball over deep midwicket for a one-bounce four.
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup! Runs: 36; Wickets: 2; SA 225/7
Shaheen Afridi has done really well replacing Hasan Ali today and he finally gets his reward when Miller’s bails are sent flying by the slower delivery. Shadab continues to strangle the batsmen from the other end.
Phehlukwayo gets a lucky boundary with an inside edge in the 43rd over but Morris hits Shaheen for a four and six off consecutive deliveries to ruin the youngster’s bowling figures. 16 runs come off that over.
Shadab then gets hit for a boundary in the next going for 8 runs. Wahab pulls things back brilliantly as he castles Morris with a pinpoint yorker onto the leg-stump. South Africa don’t seem to have any way back in this game unless Phehlukwayo pulls out something special with Kagiso Rabada at the other end.
WICKET! Morris b Wahab 16 (10)
Wahab sends down a pacy yorker and Morris just doesn't get his bat down in time as the ball clips the leg-stump.
FOUR! Phehlukwayo gets down on one knee and slog sweeps against Shadab sending the ball over deep midwicket.
SIX! Shaheeh pitches the next ball full but Morris was expecting that and lifts the ball beautifully straight down the ground.
FOUR! Morris works this well as he backs away and cuts the shorter delivery over backward point.
FOUR! Shaheen is unlucky on the 1st ball of the 43rd as Phehlukwayo looks to punch down the ground but gets a dangerous inside edge past the stumps.
WICKET! Miller b Shaheen Afridi 31 (37)
Miller skips forward and heaves at the delivery but Shaheen sends down a slower ball which creeps past the bat and disturbs the bails.
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 29; Wickets: 1; SA 189/5
Shaheen Afridi returns to the attack in the 36th over and does well conceding just 3 runs. Riaz draws a thick outside edge in the next over but Sarfaraz fails to hold onto it despite a dive to his right. The batsmen then decide to take on Afridi in the next over and take 14 runs off it.
Riaz does well in the next over to keep a lid on the scoring giving away just 4 runs. Shadab Khan returns to the attack for the 40th over and finally gets the breakthrough as van der Dussen miscues a slog. There could’ve been another wicket as Miller is given OUT LBW off the final delivery but he reviews it immediately and UltraEdge shows a slight edge.
WICKET! van der Dussen c Hafeez b Shadab 36 (47)
van der Dussen goes for the slog sweep but ends up slicing the ball high to the off-side. Sarfaraz and Hafeez come circling under but Hafeez calls for it and takes the catch.
SIX! Afridi switches to around the wicket to van der Dussen but sees the fuller delivery sent flying over cow corner.
