Jul 05, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, LIVE score ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match: PAK win the toss and bat first
Catch all the live score and updates from match 43 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Lord's in London
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
Pakistan win the toss and opt to bat first
A green top on offer. But the pitch will dry out as the match progresses. A decent track to bat first.
Led by Shakib, Bangladesh have consistently crossed the 300-mark this World Cup but it is their bowling which has let them down, especially the lack of form of skipper Mortaza.
Mustafizur Rahman's variations, which fetched him five wickets, and Mohammad Saifuddin's fifty helped them give India a scare in their last match and Bangladesh will hope for a stronger show against Pakistan.
They have shown the stomach for a fight even in losses and Mashrafe Mortaza and his men will hope for a good outing against Pakistan on Friday.
Bangladesh have been too dependent on star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has become the only cricketer to score 500 runs and claim 10 wickets in World Cup history.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will rue their missed chances and would hope to bring some cheer to their fans back home with a solid performance against Pakistan, a team they had defeated in the 1999 edition.
Currently placed seventh, Bangladesh have been impressive in their wins against South Africa, Afghanistan and West Indies.
Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi's five-wicket haul against New Zealand was also a big positive as it added firepower to their bowling led by Mohammad Amir.
Following their loss to arch-rivals India, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback with wins over South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan, riding on some impressive performances by Babar Azam and Harris Sohail in the batting department.
Currently placed fifth with nine points from eight matches, Pakistan face the challenge of beating Bangladesh by 311 runs after posting 350 or by 316 runs after scoring 400, something which looks impossible.
If Pakistan lose the toss and are asked to field, their minuscule semi-final hopes will be over even before the first ball is bowled at the Lord's.
The road to the knockout stage for Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men is just an improbable mathematical calculation and that too provided Pakistan win the toss and bat first.
Pakistan's resurgence in the World Cup looked eerily close to the 1992 Cup-winning edition before India's loss to England dented their hopes of a semifinal spot and when New Zealand went down to the hosts last night, it was almost over for them.
Hello and welcome to the covearge of match 43 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Today Pakistan faces Bangaldesh at the Lord's.