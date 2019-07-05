Jul 05, 2019 11:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened
Catch all the highlights from match 43 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Lord's in London
Top
highlights
Overs 41 to 44.1 Roundup!
WICKET! Mustafizur b Afridi 1 (3)
WICKET! Mortaza st Sarfaraz b Shadab 15 (14)
WICKET! Mahmudullah b Afridi 29 (41)
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
WICKET! Mosaddek c Babar b Shadab 16 (21)
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
WICKET! Shakib c Sarfaraz b Afridi 64 (77)
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
WICKET! Liton c Haris b Afridi 32 (40)
FIFTY up for Shakib! 50 (62)
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
WICKET! Rahim b Riaz 16(19)
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
WICKET! Tamim b Shaheen Afridi 8(21)
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
WICKET! Soumya Sarkar c Fakhar Zaman b Amir 22(22)
Overs 0 to 5 Roundup!
Overs 46 to 50 Roundup!
WICKET! Amir c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 8 (6)
WICKET! Imad c Mahmudullah b Mustafizur 43 (26)
WICKET! Shadab c & b Mustafizur 1 (2)
WICKET! Wahab b Saifuddin 2 (4)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
WICKET! Sohail c Sarkar b Mustafizur 6 (6)
WICKET! Imam hit wicket b Mustafizur 100 (100)
HUNDRED up for Imam! 100 (99)
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
WICKET! Babar Azam lbw Saifuddin 96 (98)
Overs 26 to 30 Update!
FIFTY up for Imam! 52 (52)
Overs 21 to 25 Update!
FIFTY up for Babar! 52 (62)
Overs 16 to 20 Update!
Overs 11 to 15 Update!
Overs 6 to 10 Update!
WICKET! Fakhar Zaman c Mehidy Hasan b Saifuddin 13(31)
Overs 0 to 5 Update!
PLAYING XI
TOSS
PITCH
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow as India take on Sri Lanka in their last group stage fixture starting at 3 PM IST. Till then it's goodbye!
Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh Captain): I think both matches, in the last two, Shakib batted well, but we didn't get a good partnerships in the middle. We are extremely sorry that we couldn't lend a helping hand to Shakib who batted, bowled and fielded very well in every match in this tournament. In some important matches, the fielding has costed us a lot throughout the tournament. The bowling hasn't been up to the mark either, but the batting is a big positive. Mustafizur was unplayable from the beginning of his career. He has struggled in the last two years with injuries, but since the Ireland series he has done well, and he is an asset for Bangladesh cricket. We could've finished on a good note. It has been 50-50. We have given our 100%, but sometimes we need luck, which has never been with us. I will go home and rethink my career.
Shaheen Afridi (Man of the Match): Thanks to the almighty. The bowling coach Ajju bhai (Azher Azhar Mahmood) was helping me in the nets and I'm happy with this performance. It is a special feeling for me, my family and Pakistan as well. Whenever the senior guys tell me to bowl a yorker, I try to bowl one. Their experience is very helpful for me. It was a slow wicket and we saw Mustafizur bowling a lot of cutters in the first innings and I tried to do the same. This award is special and I want to dedicate this to my Dad.
Overs 41 to 44.1 Roundup! Runs: 24; Wickets: 4; Bangladesh 221/10
Shaheen Afridi has been irrepressible today and completes his five-wicket haul with a double-strike in the 41st over. Mortaza hits a couple of impressive SIXES during his stay at the crease but is finally outdone by Shadab in the 44th over.
Afridi then ends things in style with another pin-point yorker which leaves The Fizz baffled as it crashes into the leg-stump. He finishes with the best ever figures by a Pakistani bowler at the World Cup and gives his team a lot of hope for the future.
Pakistan win by 94 runs.
WICKET! Mustafizur b Afridi 1 (3)
Shaheen Afridi wraps things up in style with another searing yorker which crashes into leg-stump. He finishes with the best figures by a Pakistani bowler in a World Cup - 6/35.
WICKET! Mortaza st Sarfaraz b Shadab 15 (14)
Shadab pitches the ball wide and Mortaza who charges out misses it completely as Sarfaraz makes a mess of the stumps. The crowds give Mortaza a huge cheer as he walks off the field in what will definitely be his last World Cup.
FOUR! Mehidy waits back and plays a late cut against Shadab sending the ball past short third man.
SIX! Shaheen looks to start with a length ball and Mortaza dispatches him for a maximum over long-on.
SIX! Shadab pitches the ball too full and Mortaza gets under it sending the ball over long-on.
WICKET! Mahmudullah b Afridi 29 (41)
Brilliant from Afridi. He becomes the youngest player to take a 5-wicket haul at a World Cup. Mahmudullah has no response to the searing yorker which hits the middle-stump.
WICKET! Saifuddin c Amir b Afridi 0 (1)
Afridi once again strikes with his 1st delivery of a new spell as he sends down a length delivery just around off and Saifuddin slaps it straight to Amir at mid-off.
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 29; Wickets: 1; Bangladesh 197/6
Amir gives away just 4 runs in the 36th over and Wahab bowling from the other end goes for just 6 runs. Wahab should’ve had a wicket in the over but Hafeez puts down a catch of Mahmudullah at mid-off.
Shadab Khan then replaces Amir in the 38th over and goes for just 5 runs. The Bangladesh batsmen are struggling to take runs against the Pakistan bowlers. The sustained pressure finally pays off as Mosaddek gives Shadab the charge in the 40th over but holes out at long-off.
WICKET! Mosaddek c Babar b Shadab 16 (21)
Shadab tosses up the ball and Mosaddek dances down the track but doesn't connect cleanly with the shot sending it straight down the throat of Babar at long-off.
FOUR! Shadab drops the ball a tad too shot and Mosaddek cuts it powerfully past backward point.
FOUR! Wahab bangs the ball short and Mahmudullah goes for the pull but only gets a top-edge which flies high over the keeper.
DROPPED! Mahmudullah slogs the ball straight down the ground and Babar comes running in from the boundary and gets his hand under the ball but it pops out of his hands as he lands on the dive.
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup! Runs: 24; Wickets: 1; Bangladesh 168/5
Pakistan attack with Afridi and Amir bowling from either end. The get the breakthrough at the start of the 33rd wicket and it’s the big wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Afridi has been brilliant for Pakistan since returning to the squad and once again picks up a big wicket taking his tally for this game up to 3 wickets.
Shakib’s brilliant run at the World Cup comes to an end. He finishes with a stunning tally of 606 runs and 11 wickets to his name. Wahab Riaz replaces Shaheen Afridi in the 35th over and gives away just 4 runs.
FOUR! Mosaddek misses with the flick as the ball rolls off the thigh pad and escapes for four leg byes.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.