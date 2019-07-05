Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Overs 41 to 44.1 Roundup! Runs: 24; Wickets: 4; Bangladesh 221/10

Shaheen Afridi has been irrepressible today and completes his five-wicket haul with a double-strike in the 41st over. Mortaza hits a couple of impressive SIXES during his stay at the crease but is finally outdone by Shadab in the 44th over.

Afridi then ends things in style with another pin-point yorker which leaves The Fizz baffled as it crashes into the leg-stump. He finishes with the best ever figures by a Pakistani bowler at the World Cup and gives his team a lot of hope for the future.

Pakistan win by 94 runs.