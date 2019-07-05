App
Cricket
Jul 05, 2019 11:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Catch all the highlights from match 43 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Lord's in London

highlights

  • Jul 06, 12:03 AM (IST)

  • Jul 05, 11:04 PM (IST)

    That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow as India take on Sri Lanka in their last group stage fixture starting at 3 PM IST. Till then it's goodbye! 

  • Jul 05, 11:03 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 11:03 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 11:03 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 10:55 PM (IST)

    Mashrafe Mortaza  (Bangladesh Captain): I think both matches, in the last two, Shakib batted well, but we didn't get a good partnerships in the middle. We are extremely sorry that we couldn't lend a helping hand to Shakib who batted, bowled and fielded very well in every match in this tournament. In some important matches, the fielding has costed us a lot throughout the tournament. The bowling hasn't been up to the mark either, but the batting is a big positive. Mustafizur was unplayable from the beginning of his career. He has struggled in the last two years with injuries, but since the Ireland series he has done well, and he is an asset for Bangladesh cricket. We could've finished on a good note. It has been 50-50. We have given our 100%, but sometimes we need luck, which has never been with us. I will go home and rethink my career.

     
     

  • Jul 05, 10:48 PM (IST)

    Shaheen Afridi (Man of the Match): Thanks to the almighty. The bowling coach Ajju bhai (Azher Azhar Mahmood) was helping me in the nets and I'm happy with this performance. It is a special feeling for me, my family and Pakistan as well. Whenever the senior guys tell me to bowl a yorker, I try to bowl one. Their experience is very helpful for me. It was a slow wicket and we saw Mustafizur bowling a lot of cutters in the first innings and I tried to do the same. This award is special and I want to dedicate this to my Dad.

     
     

  • Jul 05, 10:47 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 10:47 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 10:45 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 10:45 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 10:43 PM (IST)

    Overs 41 to 44.1 Roundup! Runs: 24; Wickets: 4; Bangladesh 221/10

    Shaheen Afridi has been irrepressible today and completes his five-wicket haul with a double-strike in the 41st over. Mortaza hits a couple of impressive SIXES during his stay at the crease but is finally outdone by Shadab in the 44th over.

    Afridi then ends things in style with another pin-point yorker which leaves The Fizz baffled as it crashes into the leg-stump. He finishes with the best ever figures by a Pakistani bowler at the World Cup and gives his team a lot of hope for the future.

    Pakistan win by 94 runs.

  • Jul 05, 10:38 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Mustafizur b Afridi 1 (3)

    Shaheen Afridi wraps things up in style with another searing yorker which crashes into leg-stump. He finishes with the best figures by a Pakistani bowler in a World Cup - 6/35. 

  • Jul 05, 10:37 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Mortaza st Sarfaraz b Shadab 15 (14)

    Shadab pitches the ball wide and Mortaza who charges out misses it completely as Sarfaraz makes a mess of the stumps. The crowds give Mortaza a huge cheer as he walks off the field in what will definitely be his last World Cup. 

  • Jul 05, 10:30 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Mehidy waits back and plays a late cut against Shadab sending the ball past short third man. 

  • Jul 05, 10:27 PM (IST)

    SIX! Shaheen looks to start with a length ball and Mortaza dispatches him for a maximum over long-on. 

  • Jul 05, 10:26 PM (IST)

    SIX! Shadab pitches the ball too full and Mortaza gets under it sending the ball over long-on. 

  • Jul 05, 10:26 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Mahmudullah b Afridi 29 (41)

    Brilliant from Afridi. He becomes the youngest player to take a 5-wicket haul at a World Cup. Mahmudullah has no response to the searing yorker which hits the middle-stump. 

  • Jul 05, 10:24 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Saifuddin c Amir b Afridi 0 (1)

    Afridi once again strikes with his 1st delivery of a new spell as he sends down a length delivery just around off and Saifuddin slaps it straight to Amir at mid-off. 

  • Jul 05, 10:23 PM (IST)

    Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 29; Wickets: 1; Bangladesh 197/6

    Amir gives away just  4 runs in the 36th over and Wahab bowling from the other end goes for just 6 runs. Wahab should’ve had a wicket in the over but Hafeez puts down a catch of Mahmudullah at mid-off.

    Shadab Khan then replaces Amir in the 38th over and goes for just 5 runs. The Bangladesh batsmen are struggling to take runs against the Pakistan bowlers. The sustained pressure finally pays off as Mosaddek gives Shadab the charge in the 40th over but holes out at long-off.

  • Jul 05, 10:17 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Mosaddek c Babar b Shadab 16 (21)

    Shadab tosses up the ball and Mosaddek dances down the track but doesn't connect cleanly with the shot sending it straight down the throat of Babar at long-off. 

  • Jul 05, 10:16 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Shadab drops the ball a tad too shot and Mosaddek cuts it powerfully past backward point. 

  • Jul 05, 10:08 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Wahab bangs the ball short and Mahmudullah goes for the pull but only gets a top-edge which flies high over the keeper. 

  • Jul 05, 10:04 PM (IST)

    DROPPED! Mahmudullah slogs the ball straight down the ground and Babar comes running in from the boundary and gets his hand under the ball but it pops out of his hands as he lands on the dive.

  • Jul 05, 09:56 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 09:55 PM (IST)

    Overs 31 to 35 Roundup! Runs: 24; Wickets: 1; Bangladesh 168/5

    Pakistan attack with Afridi and Amir bowling from either end. The get the breakthrough at the start of the 33rd wicket and it’s the big wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Afridi has been brilliant for Pakistan since returning to the squad and once again picks up a big wicket taking his tally for this game up to 3 wickets.

    Shakib’s brilliant run at the World Cup comes to an end. He finishes with a stunning tally of 606 runs and 11 wickets to his name. Wahab Riaz replaces Shaheen Afridi in the 35th over and gives away just 4 runs.

  • Jul 05, 09:49 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 09:45 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 09:44 PM (IST)
  • Jul 05, 09:39 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Mosaddek misses with the flick as the ball rolls off the thigh pad and escapes for four leg byes.

