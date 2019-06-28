Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 preview: Where to watch live, team news, possible XI and betting odds

Pakistan will hope to continue their resurgent run when they play Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup on June 29.

Staring at a possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback with wins over South Africa and New Zealand to keep their hopes alive.

A couple of losses for hosts England only brightened the 1992 winners' prospects of a semifinal berth.

There were quite a few positives from the six-wicket victory over New Zealand, with Babar Azam's century and Shaheen Afridi's five-wicket haul being the most prominent ones.

The worry now is that after beating South Africa and New Zealand, a feeling of complacency may creep in.

The current team will also hope that it is able to make the similarities with the country's 1992 campaign even more striking.

Given the way the tournament has so far panned out for the green shirts, it is impossible to ignore the parallels with Imran Khan's team, which also effected a stunning turnaround on way to winning the title.

Pakistan's rally and England's reverses have opened up the tournament but the players will do well to not worry about other results.

If Pakistan beat Afghanistan and Bangladesh, chances of reaching the last four could increase.

The inclusion of Harris Sohail at the expense of the miserably out-of-form Shoaib Malik has lent both stability and flair to Pakistan's batting.

While left-arm pacer Afridi has added firepower to their bowling that is led by Mohammad Amir.

Afghanistan, who came close to causing the tournament's biggest upset against India, have won hearts with their spirited showings, but they would have wanted to do better.

A win over a big cricketing nation like Pakistan would be a nice way to exit the big stage, and the likes of Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib are aware of that.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Mohammed Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Aamir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Ikram Alikhil.

Where to watch live: The match starts at 3 pm IST. It will be broadcast live on the StarSports network in India. Online viewers can log in to Hotstar for all the live action.

Venue: Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Headingley.

Pitch Report and conditions: The track at Headingley has proved to be a tricky one for batsmen to score on as witnessed by England who suffered a disappointing 20-run defeat while chasing 232 against Sri Lanka. There will be some turn available for the spinners with 250 proving to be a par score.

Team News: Pakistan have looked a much better side since they replaced Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali with Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi. They'll most likely stick to the same winning combination.

Afghanistan replaced Aftab Alam with Sayed Ahmad Shirzad under 'exceptional circumstances' this week. A statement from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) later clarified that Alam had been sent back following a breach of ICC's disciplinary code but didn't elaborate on what the breach was.

Possible XI:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Ikram AliKhil (WK), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Betting Odds (Bet365):

Pakistan: 1/8

Afghanistan: 5