App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan pace greats slam Mohammad Amir's Test retirement at 27

Amir announced his retirement from the longest format on July 26 having played 36 Tests in his chequered career that saw him being banned for spot-fixing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan pace greats including Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have slammed Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket at the age of 27. "To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it's the ultimate format. Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England," former captain Akram tweeted.

Amir announced his retirement from the longest format on July 26 having played 36 Tests in his chequered career that saw him being banned for spot-fixing.

"It was Amir's time to pay back to Pakistan cricket. If I was 27, I would love to play Test cricket. It is the ultimate test for a cricketer. Amir should have carried on and helped Pakistan win Tests, a format in which the team is struggling," said another pace legend Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

Close

Former captain Waqar Younis posted a rather cryptic tweet in his reaction to Amir's retirement.

"All the best with your white ball cricket," he wrote tagging Amir.

Former opener and captain Ramiz Raja, too, was left disappointed.

"Amir white flagging Test Cricket at 27 is disappointing. Besides being dismissive of the greatest format that makes stars & legends his decision is clearly not in in line with the needs of Pak ckt which is desperately looking to reboot test cricket. Was time to repay & not eject," Raja wrote.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #cricket #Pakistan

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.