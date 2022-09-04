English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    Pakistan opt to bowl; India pick Pant ahead of Karthik, Hooda and Bishnoi also in playing XI

    India made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning to the playing XI after the Hong Kong match.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 04, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against arch-rivals India in the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup here on Sunday. India made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning to the playing XI after the Hong Kong match, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his first look in.

    Avesh Khan is out with a fever, while Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. For Pakistan, Mohammed Hasnain came in place of Shahnawaz Dahani.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Asia Cup 2022 #cricket #India vs Pakistan #T20
    first published: Sep 4, 2022 07:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.