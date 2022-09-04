Pakistan opt to bowl; India pick Pant ahead of Karthik, Hooda and Bishnoi also in playing XI

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against arch-rivals India in the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup here on Sunday. India made three changes from the last Pakistan game with Rishabh Pant coming in place of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya returning to the playing XI after the Hong Kong match, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi got his first look in.

Avesh Khan is out with a fever, while Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. For Pakistan, Mohammed Hasnain came in place of Shahnawaz Dahani.