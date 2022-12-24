 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

Pakistan names Shahid Afridi as new interim chief selector

Associated Press
Dec 24, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

Najam Sethi, new chairman of the PCB’s management committee, dissolved the previous committee that was headed by Mohammad Wasim.

Shahid Afridi

The Pakistan Cricket Board has named former captain Shahid Afridi as interim chief selector of the men’s team and ex-internationals Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar as members of the selection panel.

Najam Sethi, new chairman of the PCB’s management committee, dissolved the previous committee that was headed by Mohammad Wasim.

Sethi fired Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman on Thursday after the government appointed a management committee to form a new governing board within four months.

Former test player Haroon Rasheed, one of 14 members in the new interim management committee, was named as convenor of the selection committee.

Wasim, a former Pakistan middle-order batter, was appointed in 2020 and was expected to stay until next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

Sethi welcomed Afridi as head of the selection panel and hoped the committee “will make brave and bold decisions that will help us produce a strong and competitive side in the series against New Zealand.”