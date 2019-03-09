Pakistan ministers want action taken against BCCI for “politicising” Cricket

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Information Minister Fawad Chowdhary lashed out against Team India’s decision to wear camouflage military caps in the 3rd ODI against Australia on March 8 and accused the Indian cricket team of politicising the gentleman’s game.



#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces

And to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/fvFxHG20vi — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

Virat Kohli and his team sported military caps as a mark of respect to the martyred soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. Former captain MS Dhoni, who is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, distributed the caps to the players before the game. The entire squad also donated their match fees to the National Defence Fund.

Explaining the decision at the toss, Kohli said, “It is a special cap. This is to pay respect to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack and their families. All the players have decided to donate their match fees from this particular game to the National Defence Fund. I, as the captain of the team, would urge everyone in the country to do the same, donate how much ever they can to the National Defence Fund and help in the education and well-being of the families and the children of those who lost their lives in the attack. So this is a very special cap and a very special game indeed.”

However, the move hasn’t gone down well in Pakistan with Foreign Minister Qureshi saying the ICC must do something about it.

“The world saw that the Indian cricket team wore military caps instead of their own, did ICC not see this? We think that it is the ICC’s responsibility to take notice of this without the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bringing it up,” Qureshi was quoted by Pakistan media.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chowdhary also echoed the Qureshi’s sentiment on Twitter saying, “It's just not cricket, I hope ICC take action for politicising Gentleman’s game ... if Indian Cricket team not be stopped, Pak Cricket team should wear black bands to remind The World about Indian atrocities in Kashmir... I urge #PCB to lodge formal protest.”



“It’s just not Cricket”, I hope ICC ll take action for politicising Gentleman’s game ... if Indian Cricket team ll not be stopped, Pak Cricket team should wear black bands to remind The World about Indian atrocities in Kashmir... I urge #PCB to lodge formal protest pic.twitter.com/GoCHM9aQqm — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 8, 2019





A look at the comm box as they sport the camouflage caps#TeamIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/saSmfnVJeC

— BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

The BCCI had earlier announced that Team India will sport Army caps at least once a year to pay tribute to the armed forces. A tweet put out by the BCCI also showed former captain Sunil Gavaskar handing out the camouflage caps to his compatriots Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Karthik, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Harsha Bhogle.