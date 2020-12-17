MARKET NEWS

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir announces international retirement

Mohammad Amir, who was jailed in 2011 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal, had retired from test cricket last year.

Reuters
December 17, 2020 / 04:33 PM IST

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on December 17.

"(Amir) confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intentions of playing international cricket and, as such, he should not be considered for future international matches," the PCB said in a statement.

"This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects."

Reuters
TAGS: #cricket #Sports #world
first published: Dec 17, 2020 04:33 pm

