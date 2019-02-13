Present
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 03:46 PM IST

Pakistan can defeat India in 2019 World Cup: Moin Khan

Khan feels the current Pakistan team is talented enough to turn the tables.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India and Pakistan have met in six World Cup matches so far and it has been the Men-in-Blue who have emerged victorious all six occasions.

But former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan believes the scenario is likely to change this time around. Khan feels the current Pakistan team is talented enough to turn the tables.

Speaking to Pakistani news channel GTV, Khan said: "This present team is very capable of recording a first win over India in a World Cup because there is talent, there is depth and variety and Sarfaraz Ahmed has now gelled the squad well,"

Drawing confidence from Pakistan's win over India in the final of the 2017 edition of ICC Champions Trophy, Khan said: "I say this because our boys beat them (India) in the Champions Trophy two years back and I just feel that in English conditions in June we have better bowlers.

Pakistan are believed to have an elaborate training and acclimatizing camps ahead of their opening match against West Indies on May 31.  Khan has backed the idea.

Sarfraz Ahmed, who led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy win, will be again leading the side in the World Cup.  Ahmed was was banned for four matches after he admitted to making a racist comment to South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo in a one-day international last month. But, Khan has backed Ahmed to lead the side.

"I don't know why all this fuss was made about the captaincy after the ban imposed on him for a incident blown out of proportion to my mind. I have seen Sarfaraz lead the team and I know since he was a junior and I have captained and coached him and I can tell you there is no better person to lead the Pakistan team than him now," Khan said.

India and Pakistan will meet again in the World Cup at Old Trafford on June 16.

A quick look at India vs Pakistan rivalry in World Cup
World Cup Edition Host Venue Result Player of the Match
1992 Benson & Hedges World Cup Australia Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney India won by 43 runs Sachin Tendulkar
1996 Wills World Cup India, Pakistan, Srilanka M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru India won by 39 runs Navjot Sidhu
1999 ICC Cricket World Cup England, Scotland, Netherlands, Wales, Ireland Old Trafford, Manchester India won by 47 runs Venkatesh Prasad
2003 ICC Cricket World Cup South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya SuperSport Park, Centurion India won by 6 wickets Sachin Tendulkar
2011 ICC Cricket World Cup India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali India won by 29 runs Sachin Tendulkar
2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Australia and New Zealand Adelaide Oval, Adelaide India won by 76 runs Virat Kohli
 
tags #cricket #India #India vs Pakistan #Pakistan

