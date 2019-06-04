App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 12:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan bounce back in style to topple favourites England at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Catch all the top moments from match 6 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and Pakistan played at the Trent Bridge

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
England and Pakistan faced off at Trent Bridge, Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl first.
1/13

England and Pakistan faced off at Trent Bridge, Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl first.
World Cup 11
2/13

Babar Azam gave Pakistan the start they desired after getting a beating in the previous match. He scored 63 runs.
Mohammad Hafeez was the star with the bat for Pakistan. He scored 84 runs from just 62 balls.
3/13

Mohammad Hafeez was the star with the bat for Pakistan. He scored 84 runs from just 62 balls.
It was a horrible day for England in the field. They dropped Hafeez early on and also missed the chance to run him out, other than the sloppy misfields giving away extra runs.
4/13

It was a horrible day for England in the field. They dropped Hafeez early on and also missed the chance to run him out, other than the sloppy misfields giving away extra runs.
Chris Woakes was the only bright spot in the field as he took four catches which is equal to the World Cup record.
5/13

Chris Woakes was the only bright spot in the field as he took four catches which is equal to the World Cup record.
Moeen Ali was England's star performer with the ball, He took 3 wickets in 10 overs giving away just 50 runs
6/13

Moeen Ali was England's star performer with the ball, he took 3 wickets in 10 overs giving away just 50 runs.
World Cup 2
7/13

Pakistan started the bowling with Shadab and sent back the openers in the first 10 overs
World Cup 8
8/13

Hafeez cleaned up the English Captain with a straight delivery and Shoaib Malik the other part-timer got the wicket of Stokes.
Joe Root scored a century after being dropped very early in his innings by Babar Azam.
9/13

Joe Root scored a century after being dropped very early in his innings by Babar Azam.
Jos Buttler scored the fastest century in the World Cup by an Englishman
10/13

Jos Buttler scored the fastest century in the World Cup by an Englishman.
Amir got the precious wicket of Buttler ending hopes of a comeback for England.
11/13

Amir got the precious wicket of Buttler ending hopes of a comeback for England.
Wahab cleaned up the tail with his express and accurate bowling ending with 3 wickets on the day
12/13

Wahab cleaned up the tail with his express and accurate bowling ending with 3 wickets on the day
This was Pakistan's first victory in 12 ODI matches. They had suffered a horrifying defeat at the hands of West Indies in the opening match at the same venue
13/13

This was Pakistan's first victory in 12 ODI matches. They had suffered a horrifying defeat at the hands of West Indies in the opening match at the same venue.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 12:32 am

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Slideshow #Sports

