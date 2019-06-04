Pakistan bounce back in style to topple favourites England at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Catch all the top moments from match 6 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and Pakistan played at the Trent Bridge Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 England and Pakistan faced off at Trent Bridge, Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl first. 2/13 Babar Azam gave Pakistan the start they desired after getting a beating in the previous match. He scored 63 runs. 3/13 Mohammad Hafeez was the star with the bat for Pakistan. He scored 84 runs from just 62 balls. 4/13 It was a horrible day for England in the field. They dropped Hafeez early on and also missed the chance to run him out, other than the sloppy misfields giving away extra runs. 5/13 Chris Woakes was the only bright spot in the field as he took four catches which is equal to the World Cup record. 6/13 Moeen Ali was England's star performer with the ball, he took 3 wickets in 10 overs giving away just 50 runs. 7/13 Pakistan started the bowling with Shadab and sent back the openers in the first 10 overs 8/13 Hafeez cleaned up the English Captain with a straight delivery and Shoaib Malik the other part-timer got the wicket of Stokes. 9/13 Joe Root scored a century after being dropped very early in his innings by Babar Azam. 10/13 Jos Buttler scored the fastest century in the World Cup by an Englishman. 11/13 Amir got the precious wicket of Buttler ending hopes of a comeback for England. 12/13 Wahab cleaned up the tail with his express and accurate bowling ending with 3 wickets on the day 13/13 This was Pakistan's first victory in 12 ODI matches. They had suffered a horrifying defeat at the hands of West Indies in the opening match at the same venue. First Published on Jun 4, 2019 12:32 am