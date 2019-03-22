App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan bans broadcast of Indian Premier League

The decision comes a month after DSport, the official broadcasters of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) in India, stopped the coverage of the tournament in protest of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A month after India had banned the live telecast of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistan have now responded by suspending the broadcast of Indian Premier League, country's Information and Broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed.

The decision comes a month after DSport, the official broadcasters of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) in India, stopped the coverage of the tournament in protest of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Indian company IMG Reliance had also pulled out of its deal to produce the television coverage of the PSL worldwide forcing the Pakistan-based T20 league to find a new production company midway into the tournament.

"During the PSL, the way the Indian companies and the government treated Pakistan cricket after that, we can't tolerate that IPL is shown in Pakistan," Pakistan's I& B minister Fawad Chaudhry told ARY News.

related news

Chaudhry also accused the Indian team of politicising cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against the Indian cricket team for sporting camouflage caps during an ODI in a five-match series against Australia. However ICC had confirmed BCCI had taken prior permission before players wore the army caps.

"We tried to keep politics and cricket apart but then the Indian cricket team played matches wearing army caps against Australia and there was no action taken against it," the minister said.

"I feel if IPL is not shown in Pakistan, it will be a loss for IPL and Indian cricket. We are a cricketing superpower in international cricket," Chaudhry claimed.

The twelfth edition of the IPL will begin on March 23 with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 11:15 am

tags #cricket #Entertainment #India #Indian Premier League #IPL #Pakistan #Sports

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Trump Accepts Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

Toyota and Suzuki to Produce Electric Vehicles and Compact Cars

Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Two Android One Phones With In-Display Fi ...

Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot Hon ...

'Want Modi, But Need Chaudhary': Divided After Riots, Muzaffarnagar Ja ...

IPL 2019 | Pakistan Bans Broadcast of IPL

Pawar, Mayawati Not Contesting Lok Sabha Polls an Indication of NDA Wi ...

Aamir Khan Transforms Into an Old Man Beyond Recognition; See Video

In Pics | Chennai Super Kings Train Ahead of IPL Season Opener Against ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex pare gains to turn red, Nifty tests 11,5 ...

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Kansai Nerolac shares slip after CLSA downgrades to 'sell'

Vodafone Idea rights issue should drive healthy growth, say analysts

Defending Hinduism emerges as major occupation for men in western Utta ...

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, ...

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World movie review — Most kid-f ...

India one of world's fastest growing large economies, more reforms nee ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Lok Sabha polls: From dusty campaign trails to sleek social media, pol ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Eden Hazard inspires Belgium to win over Russia; ...

Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah's Netflix drama on 2012 gang rape is dire bu ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.