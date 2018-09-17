App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan are favourites in Asia Cup, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batsman believes that familiar conditions of the UAE will work in Pakistan's favour

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar believes India are one of the main contenders to lift the ongoing Asia Cup, but tipped Pakistan as the favourites given the neighboring  country has been playing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) regularly.

Pakistan have begun their Asia Cup campaign routing minnows Hong Kong by eight wickets Sunday and have the added advantage of playing in the UAE, their "home" ground. India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, would start their campaign Tuesday against Hong Kong, which is a dress rehearsal before their marquee clash with arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

"I think Pakistan start as favourites more than India, because they have been playing in those conditions (in the UAE) for a while now and it's a team which is on the surge. India, of course, are resting Virat (Kohli), which takes a lot of strength away from the team," Manjrekar, an ESPNcricinfo expert, told PTI.

He was quizzed whether in the absence of Kohli, India were the favourites going into the tournament.

related news

"India are obviously one of the contenders, but when you look at favouritism, (question arises) which team can be rated as the strongest. It's Pakistan because of where it (the tournament) is being played," explained Manjrekar. According to Manjrekar, who donned the national colour in 37 Tests and 74 One Day Internationals, the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has made the Indian team more balanced.

"India is a very good 50 overs outfit. India in the Test matches struggled a bit overseas, but if you look at their 50-over record, it is very good in all conditions. Earlier, India had batting strength but the bowling did not quite measure up. Now they also have game changers in the middle, so the team wins more matches than it used to because of Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the middle. It's a more balanced 50 overs team in a long, long time," said Manjrekar.

India are trying to settle their middle order woes and Manjrekar insisted that Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer should get a look-in ahead of the next year's ICC World Cup in England. "At the moment Ambati Rayadu, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey are in the fray. Kedar Jadhav is also there, but I would like to see Shreyas Iyer get a look-in before the World Cup. K L Rahul will get (to bat at) number three, because Virat is not there," he said. We will have a look at him (Rahul) and he is also another middle order option for India. So it is very important (to settle middle order woes).

"Because India need a couple of in-form reliable middle-order batsmen. So every match from now on would actually be about settling that (middle order) issue and most of the other areas are taken care of," he signed off
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 10:24 pm

tags #Asia Cup #cricket #Pakistan #Sports

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.