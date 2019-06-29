PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2019: Imad Wasim holds his nerve to help Pakistan beat Afghanistan in last-over thriller

Catch all the top moments from match 36 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Afghanistan played at Headingley in Leeds PTI @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Pakistan met Afghanistan in match 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley in Leeds. Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to bat first. Afghanistan made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Hamid Hassan in place of Dawlat Zadran. Pakistan remained unchanged. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Bowling first, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi reduced Afghanistan to 27/2 as he picked up the wickets of Naib (15 off 12) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (0 off 1) off successive deliveries in the 5th over. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 After losing those two early wickets, Rahmat Shah and Ikram Alikhil steadied the innings with a 30-run partnership. Ikram struggled to rotate strike adding just 3 runs to that stand. Rahmat who was batting well was finally caught out in the 12th over when he got a leading edge to an Imad Wasim delivery. Rahmat returned with 35 off 43 balls with Afghanistan struggling at 57/3. (Image: AP) 4/12 Asghar Afghan then took charge of proceedings and showed great attacking intent against the Pakistani bowlers. He hammered his way to 42 off 35 balls but was finally castled by Shadab Khan in the 26th over. Imad then got rid of Ikram in the next over with the wicket-keeper batsman scoring just 24 off 66 balls. Afghanistan were 125/5 when Ikram walked back. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran then took responsibility to rebuild and stitched a 42-run partnership off 57 balls. Nabi made 16 off 33 balls before pulling a Wahab Riaz delivery to Mohammad Amir at fine leg in the 37th over. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Shaheen Afridi returned for his final spell and picked up a wicket in each of his last two overs. He first got rid of set batsman Najibullah (42 off 54 balls) in the 45th over as the batsman dragged the ball back onto the stumps. Afridi then outfoxed Rashid Khan (8 off 12 balls) with a slower ball in the 47th over getting him caught out at mid-off. He finished with figures of 10-0-47-4 becoming the first teenager to take a four-wicket haul at the World Cup. Riaz castled Hamid Hassan in the penultimate over as Afghanistan finished with 227/9 after 50 overs. (Image: AP) 7/12 Defending 227, Afghanistan started strong as Mujeeb Ur Rahman trapped Fakhar Zaman LBW on just the second delivery of the Pakistan innings. Fakhar was out on a duck. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 After Fakhar's early wicket, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam stitched a 72-run partnership. Mohammad Nabi got Haq stumped in the 16th over. Haq made 36 off 51 as Pakistan were 72/2. (Image: Reuters) 9/12 Nabi did not give Pakistan much breathing space as he soon got the big wicket of Babar Azam. Nabi clean-bowled Babar in the 18th over. Babar made 45 off 51 as Pakistan were 81/3. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Sohail then slowed down the scoring rate adding 40 runs from 71 balls. The partnership was broken by Mujeeb in the 30th over when Hafeez (19 off 35 balls) mistimed a shot to backward point. Rashid Khan then joined the party and trapped Sohail (27 off 57 balls) LBW in the 35th over. Pakistan were struggling at 142/5 when Sohail walked back. (Image: AP) 11/12 Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed succumbed to pressure and was run out in the 39th over while attempting a second run. He returned with just 18 from 22 balls. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan then added 50 runs from 46 balls to take Pakistan to within touching distance of victory. Shadab (11 off 17 balls) then was run out in the 47th over with Pakistan still needing 22 from 20 balls to win. (Image: AP) 12/12 Wahab Riaz along with Imad took the math all the way down to the last over with Pakistan needing 6 runs off it. Imad and Wahab scored 4 runs off first three balls off the last over and Imadt struck a boundary off the fourth ball as Pakistan sealed a thrilling 3-wicket win to keep themselves alive in the World Cup. Imad was the Player of the Match. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 29, 2019 02:26 am