PAK vs AFG, World Cup 2019: Imad Wasim holds his nerve to help Pakistan beat Afghanistan in last-over thriller

Shaheen Afridi returned for his final spell and picked up a wicket in each of his last two overs. He first got rid of set batsman Najibullah (42 off 54 balls) in the 45th over as the batsman dragged the ball back onto the stumps. Afridi then outfoxed Rashid Khan (8 off 12 balls) with a slower ball in the 47th over getting him caught out at mid-off. He finished with figures of 10-0-47-4 becoming the first teenager to take a four-wicket haul at the World Cup. Riaz castled Hamid Hassan in the penultimate over as Afghanistan finished with 227/9 after 50 overs. (Image: AP)