Our Everyday Superhero: Cheteshwar Pujara

On a summer's day in Sydney, a crowd of largely partisan home fans held their breath in collective suspiration. Cheteshwar Pujara, after occupying the crease for the better part of nine hours, had lobbed the ball back to the bowler. After being a thorn in the flesh of the Australian bowling attack, Nathan Lyon was loath to miss his chance to dismiss Pujara.

The ball clung to his outstretched hand, and the home team erupted in celebration, laced with relief. The knowledgeable Sydney crowd set aside their fickle allegiances by rising to give the Saurashtra-born batsman a standing ovation. The rousing reception was a rarity, given the fact that touring sides have faced hostility both on the pitch and from the stands, when playing in Australia.

Pujara's herculean effort in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia was duly acknowledged by fans that thronged the ramparts of the Sydney Cricket Ground. The home side had built an aura of invincibility on their own turf, which was slowly being undone by a youthful Indian team. Pujara had batted for a little more than 9 hours and faced 373 balls to make 193 runs. In all probability, his superlative innings had sealed the fate of the match, and the series.

Pujara's exploits created a flutter on the microblogging site Twitter, and former Australia skipper Michael Clarke did not shy away from lavishing praise where due. Interestingly, Clarke used the phrase "The Wall" to address Pujara.

In the cricket lexicon, the phrase, "The Wall", has been synonymous with a different player, the inimitable Rahul Dravid. However, the similarities between Dravid and Pujara are too uncanny to be looked over. In an age where big hitting is in vogue, Pujara is a practitioner of the waiting game, laced with deft touches and elegant strokes. His style, which is a spitting image that of his forebear, Rahul Dravid, places much store by perseverance and obduracy.

A stolid presence at the crease, Pujara is known to wear down bowlers with his steely defence, dispatching stray deliveries to the fence with aplomb. However, this side of his game is often overshadowed by his defensive prowess, and reputation to squirrel out runs over long periods.

Pujara's career graph mirrors a typical Pujara innings - a slow start which has picked up pace over time. After Dravid’s exeunt from international stage, hopes were pinned on Pujara to fill the void. The weight of expectations was immense. Pujara had big boots to fill. The No. 3 spot, which is arguably the most vital position in the batting order, was a tough job to take up, but Pujara proved to be up to the task.

The excitement was palpable, as comparisons are an inevitable part of the gentleman’s game. But the Saurashtra batsman is not getting carried away with charitable comparisons with stalwarts from the past. In a recent interview to Cricketnext, Pujara confessed that, at times, constant comparison with Dravid riles him.

"…He (Dravid) is one of my idols. He is someone who always has very good feedback when it comes to my game. Yeah, so that comparison is not right. I still haven't scored 10,000 runs and he has scored more than 10,000 runs in Tests and ODIs. I don't think that comparison is right," he remarked.

Their playing styles and demeanour are eerily similar. It is interesting to note that the two are nurturing the next breed of Indian batsmen in their own ways. While Dravid mentors prodigies like Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, Pujara inspires the same crop with his art of batting.

Dravid is presently the head coach of the Under-19 and 'A' teams. Pujara might not share the same vantage point as Dravid in observing and guiding the upcoming crop of youngsters. However, he is known to be a calming influence, and a person who takes younger squad members under his wing, especially when playing domestic cricket.

Like how Shane Warne made leg spin look sexy in the early 90s, Pujara is making Test batting appealing now. What you leave behind is what you are remembered for.

As Harsha Bhogle says, "It was wonderful to be part of the Rahul Dravid era; it is just as fun being part of the Pujara era."