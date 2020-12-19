‘OTP to forget this is...’: Social media reacts to India’s lowest Test score of 36 against Australia

Image: AP

The Indian cricket team recorded their lowest Test score of 36 runs, against Australia, in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 19. The visiting side ended the second inning at 36 after Mohammed Shami walked out retired hurt.

India’s batting order collapse also handed hosts Australia a low target of 90 runs to win first of the fours Tests in the series. The Indian line-up’s dismissal for just 36 runs is one of the lowest team scores in Test cricket.

India losing wickets in quick succession in the first session on Day 3 and then getting bowled out for 36 drew sharp reactions on social media.

“Tremors! The game is shifting....” commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted when the Indian batting line-up was collapsing.

Commentator Alister Nicholson described the situation as “absolute carnage”.

Daniel Brettig highlighted that India total “couldn't even get past Tim Paine (Aussie skipper)'s age”.

Providing a comic relief to the Indian fans’ amid the ordeal, former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted, “The OTP to forget this is 49204084041”.



I really hope Shami is ok. But that’s the perfect day for the Aussies. Decimated them for India’s lowest score ever and injure their strike bowler. Crazy session of cricket. #AUSvsIND

While some hailed the Australian bowling attack for their performance, there were others who recollected India's earlier lowest score of 42 which came against England at the Lord's in 1974.

In Indian cricket parlance, the event is known as the "Summer of 42".