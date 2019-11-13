App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test preview: Shakib's loss is like taking Ben Stokes out of England

Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to preview the first Test between India and Bangladesh which starts on November 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After playing an entertaining T20I series, India and Bangladesh are preparing for a two-match Test series. The series starts with first Test at Indore.

India mauled South Africa 3-0 in its previous Test series with the batsmen, the bowlers and the fielders all playing their part. Bangladesh are missing their key players Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

With India sitting pretty at the top of the World Test Championship table, will skipper Virat Kohli give chance to players like Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav. What are the challenges ahead of the team? How can Bangladesh counter India and will the absence affect the team chances to win a series in India. Is Shakib a modern day great all-rounder?

In this episode of On the Ball podcast moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo is in conversation with Network18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to get answer of the above questions and preview the first Test.

Tune into On the Ball podcast for more

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 04:38 pm

tags #cricket #India vs Bangladesh #Podcast

