Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the Ball podcast| IND vs WI T20I series preview: Windies are underdogs but could be a tough team to beat

West Indies will have to play their best quality of cricket if they are to get off to a winning start against India, an opponent against whom they have lost each of their last six T20Is.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India and West Indies are gearing up for three-match T20I series in India starting December 6. Windies are the current T20I World Champions and Team India are in form across formats.

But there are areas of concerns for both the captains.

Windies are settling to the new leadership of Kieron Pollard. They recently lost a T20 series to Afghanistan with some senior players like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Darren Bravo missing from the squad.

Indian captain Kohli needs to pick the best players as he builds his squad for the next year's World Cup.

The series promises to be an exciting one.

In this episode of On the Ball, moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo is in conversation with Network18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to preview the T20I series and know in depth about both the squads.

Tune into the podcast to know more

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies #Podcast

