On the Ball podcast | IND vs BAN Pink Ball Test preview: First Day-Night Tests in India could end in just 3 days, Gaurav Kalra

Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra to get to know all about India's first Day/Night Test against Bangladesh which will be played with a Pink Ball.
The most awaited fixture of India's cricket calendar is here. Team India is set to play its first Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 22. It is a first for Bangladesh as well.
As India's iconic ground gears up for the historic event there is lot of curiosity around the match.
Why did Indian captain in his pre-match press conference say that playing Pink Ball Test can be “intimidating”?
How is the Pink SG Ball different from the traditional red cherry?
What will be the conditions like and what will be challenges that that the players from both the camps face during the course of the Test?
Will we see India hosting more Day/Night Tests in future?
In this episode of On the Ball podcast Moneycontrol's Prakhar Sachdeo talks to Network 18 Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra gets to know more about the Pink Ball Test.