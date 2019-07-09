App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Old Trafford air space to remain shut during India-NZ clash: ECB tells BCCI

This action was prompted by a private plane displaying anti-India banners during the team's league encounter against Sri Lanka in Headingley.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 General view during the match
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 General view during the match

The Old Trafford stadium has been made a "No Fly Zone" for India's semifinal clash against New Zealand on July 9.

The decision has been taken after consultation with the local authorities, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed the BCCI.

"We had clearly stated about the breach of security and also raised concerns about the security of our players. Accordingly, ECB has sent a confirmation to CEO Rahul Johri that Old Trafford air space has been turned into a 'No Fly Zone' for the day," a BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.

On July 6, an unnamed private aircraft flew from Bradford zone with banners like "India stop Mob Lynching" and "Justice for Kashmir" over the Headingley air space on a number of occasions during the India-Sri Lanka match.

This left ICC embarrassed as it was the second such breach of security after another aircraft flew with the banner "Justice For Balochistan" during the game between Afghanistan and Pakistan. A number of fans were also evicted after a brawl inside the stadium premises, which is believed to have been triggered by the banner's display.

Despite assurances from West Yorkshire Police that such political slogans will not be allowed as they violate ICC's code, there was no significant action which forced the global body to express disappointment.

It is learnt that there is no restriction on private aircrafts being hired for publicity purpose.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

