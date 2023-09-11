ODI World Cup 2023: The complete squads of all 10 teams

Some of the leading teams such as India, Australia and New Zealand have announced their provisional squads for the ODI World Cup.

The 2023 ODI World Cup is upon us as 10 teams will do battle for the biggest prize in 50-overs cricket. India will see ODI World Cup action for the 4th time in the history of the sport, but will be the sole hosts for the first time.

In the 3 previous occasions, India had co-hosted the ODI World Cup with Pakistan in 1987, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 1996, and with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2011. India won the title in 2011, only its second since its maiden World Cup win in 1983.

Here are all the squads, in alphabetical order, that have been announced so far.

Note: This copy will be updated as and when the teams confirm their 15-member parties.

Afghanistan squad: Yet to be announced

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh squad: Yet to be announced

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Pakistan squad: Yet to be announced

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Sri Lanka squad: Yet to be announced