you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

NZ tour: Indian team reaches Auckland

After its long tour of Australia India visits New Zealand for ODI and T20I series

The Indian cricket team on January 20 touched base in Auckland for their upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand, starting January 23. The Indian team will play five ODIs and three T20 Internationals during their three-week stay in the country.

The BCCI uploaded a small video of Indian cricketers coming out of the Auckland airport, amidst cheers from a small but vocal pack of Indian supporters.

The likes of Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik were seen signing autographs as the loudest cheer was reserved for skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

The Indian team will leave for Napier on  the morning of January 21 where the first ODI will be played.

The subsequent ODIs will be played in Tauranga (January 26 and 28), Hamilton (January 31) and Wellington (February 3).

The three T20s will be played in Wellington (February 6), Auckland (February 8) and Hamilton (February 10).

The ODI matches will start at 7:30 am IST while the three T20Is will start at 12:30 pm IST.
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #cricket #India #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand

