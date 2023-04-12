 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

Not easy being Suryakumar Yadav

Guru Krishnan
Apr 12, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

For Yadav, who has got out on the first ball four times in the last six innings in competitive cricket, it is only a matter of facing four-five deliveries before he gets back to run-scoring, says ‘Dronacharya’ Dinesh Lad.

Yadav has seen it all in the past year or so – from being the only international batsman to cross 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals in calendar 2022 (1,164 runs in 31 T20I innings) to now searching for his first run.

It’s not easy being Suryakumar Yadav. When he scores runs in abundance, there is pressure on him to repeat it in each and every innings. When he doesn’t score, there is pressure on him to get back to the form he is known for.

On his last six visits to the crease in competitive cricket, there were four first-ball dismissals – three in the one-day internationals against Australia last month and one in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals on April 11.

Even on the field, the owner of an otherwise safe pair of hands messed it up twice in the deep in the MI-vs-DC game. The first time, he misjudged the direction of the ball and missed the catch. The second time, the ball landed near his eye. To add insult to injury, the ball landed over the boundary rope for a six both times, benefitting DC’s Axar Patel.

Left-arm bowlers