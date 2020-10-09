Nicholas Pooran scores fastest half-century in IPL 2020, enters record books

Nicholas Pooran entered the record books for his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai on October 8.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman scored a whirlwind 77 off 37 balls. This was the fastest half-century in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. It was also the joint ninth-fastest half-century in the history of IPL.

However, KXIP lost the match to SRH by 69 runs.

Currently, KXIP is at the bottom of this season's points table having played six matches and having won only one so far​.