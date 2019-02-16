Present
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 04:43 PM IST

Newcomer Mayank Markande ready for T20, international cricket, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Mayank Markande was included in India's T20I squad to face Australia in two matches

Rank 2: Mayank Markande, Mumbai Indians | Wickets: 11 | Matches: 8 | Economy rate: 7.73 (Image: BCCI iplt20.com)
Young leg spinner Mayank Markande on February 15 paved way for India A's success against England Lions in the 2nd Unofficial Test.

Chasing 248 runs to win, England Lions were skittled out for 180 thanks to the efforts of Markande. The 21-year-old bowled a brilliant spell of 10.3-1-31-5.

His efforts paid rich dividends as he was named as a back-up spinner in the T20I squad to face Australia. Markande took the place of Kuldeep Yadav, who has been rested for the T20I leg after the long tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Markande's stocks have risen steadily in past one year.

"Hard work always pays," Markande said after the match attributing his success to years of toil.

"It gives me a lot of satisfaction, especially after this five-wicket haul. If given the chance to perform, I would give my best further," said Markande on his call up.

Considering that he has played only one season for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and has made his first-class debut this season, his rise has been nothing but phenomenal.

So what has led to Markande's recent brush with success?

Discussing the team selection on ESPNcricinfo cricket analyst Gaurav Kapoor said  "...let's start with Mayank Markande...who you never know could be on a fast track list of wrist spinners who are few in limited-overs cricket for India."

To this Sanajy Manjerakar responds, "This is the age of wrist-spinners with a little bit of deception. [Markande] had a very good start to the IPL season. The IPL season is long and he did not have the same kind of impact."

In white-ball cricket, wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been India's lead spinners for some time now.  R Ashwin hasn't featured in ODI cricket for around one-and-half years. Ravindra Jadeja's services too are used sporadically in the shorter form of the game.

Commenting on the trend Manjrekar says, "Clearly India have now moved on from finger spinners. Washington Sundar is not there in equation any more. Jadeja is not there. So, they are looking for the clones of Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav."

Trends aside, the Punjab born spinner's numbers speak for themselves.

In List-A cricket, Markande has played just 22 games but returned with 45 wickets at a fairly good average of 19.97 and impressive strike rate of 26.5. In T20 cricket, Markande has played 18 matches and picked up 20 wickets. In the shortest form of the game, his economy of 8.11 is slightly on the higher side but his strike rate of 18.0 improves further.

Analyzing the stats Manjrekar says,"...45 which is excellent in limited overs cricket in 22 matches. He is bit like Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav. An economy of 8.11 to be expected."

"Thing with Markande is he is the new breed of wrist-spinner who make a mark in T20 cricket." Manjrekar adds.

The cricketer turned commentator seems impressed with Markande's attitude.

"In the IPL they are getting temperamentally challenged and he has passed that test with flying colours. So he is ready for T20 and international cricket. Five wickets in a longer form also tells something. That (five-for) is something Chahal is unable to do " Manjrekar concludes.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 04:43 pm

