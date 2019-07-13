New Zealand’s journey to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Here’s a complete round-up of New Zealand’s entire World Cup campaign leading to the Final against England on July 14. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 New Zealand 137-0 beat Sri Lanka 136-all out by 10 wickets | The Kiwi’s World Cup campaign got off to a dominant starts as they stunned Sri Lanka with the ball with only 3 batsmen registering double-digit scores. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro then made light work of knocking off the total within just 16.1 overs. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 New Zealand 248-8 beat Bangladesh 244-all out by 2 wickets | Shakib Al Hasan’s (64) fifth fifty-plus score of the tournament helped the Tigers post 244 against a strong Kiwi bowling attack. New Zealand were cruising along at 160/2 riding on Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson’s third-wicket partnership worth 105 runs. The Kiwis then suffered a stunning middle-order collapse losing five wickets fall for 58 before Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson guided the team home with 11 balls to spare. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 New Zealand 173-3 beat Afghanistan 172-all out by 7 wickets | James Neesham registered his maiden ODI five-wicket haul finishing with 5/31 and Lockie Ferguson picked up 4/37 as Afghanistan were blown aside with just 172 runs on the board. Skipper Kane Williamson hit an unbeaten 79* off 99 balls as New Zealand chased down the total with ease despite losing opener Guptill for a duck. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 India v New Zealand - match abandoned | The only two unbeaten teams in the tournament at that stage were forced to share points as the match was washed out without a ball bowled. The game was the fourth to be called off in seven days in the tournament setting a new World Cup record for number of games abandoned due to rain. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 New Zealand 245-6 beat South Africa 241-6 by four wickets | New Zealand emerged victorious in a thrilling low-scoring encounter at Edgbaston. Despite being reduced to 137/5 midway through the chase, captain Williamson played a gem of an innings finishing unbeaten on 106* off 138 balls to guide his team across the finish line. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 New Zealand 291-8 beat West Indies 286- all out by 5 runs | New Zealand were involved in back-to-back thrillers as Carlos Brathwaite scored his maiden ODI century to take Windies to the brink of victory. Williamson’s brilliant 148 helped the Kiwis set a competitive target of 292. West Indies seemed to be cruising to victory before collapsing from 142-2 to 164-7. Brathwaite (102 off 82 balls) then put on a brilliant display with the tail to take Windies to within 5 runs of victory only to hole out at the boundary off the final delivery in the 49th over. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Pakistan 241-4 beat New Zealand 237-6 by six wickets | 24-year-old Babar Azam scored an unbeaten century (101 off 127 balls) to help Pakistan end New Zealand’s unbeaten streak at the tournament. Neesham remained unbeaten on 97 as New Zealand posted a below-par total mainly thanks to a brilliant opening spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/28). Pakistan chased down with just 5 balls to spare. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Australia 243-9 beat New Zealand 157-all out by 86 runs | New Zealand’s campaign took another blow when they went up against five-time champions Australia. Trent Boult picked up a hat-trick at the death as Australia rallied from 92/5 to post 243. Mitchell Starc then tormented the batsmen finishing with a five-wicket haul (5/26) as Australia bundled out New Zealand for just 157. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 England 305-8 beat New Zealand 186-all out by 119 runs | New Zealand’s poor run of form continued as they were handed their third successive defeat at the tournament at the hands of England. Jonny Bairstow’s 106 off 99 balls after an explosive opening partnership with Jason Roy powered England to 305. New Zealand were then quickly reduced to 69/4 and folded with just 186 runs as England ran riot. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Semi-Final: New Zealand 239-8 beat India 221-all out by 18 runs | In arguably the biggest upset of the tournament, the Kiwis defended 239 over the course of a two-day ODI to seal their berth in the Final. Reduced to a modest total of just 239 after their innings went into the reserve day due to rain, Matt Henry and Trent Boult produced brilliant opening spells to leave India reeling at 5/3. With Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all departing with just 1 run each. A counter-attacking innings from Ravindra Jadeja (77), along with MS Dhoni (50) gave the ‘Men in Blue’ some hope which was quickly taken away by Boult dismissing Jadeja and a Guptill direct-hit to run out Dhoni. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 13, 2019 08:18 pm