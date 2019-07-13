New Zealand’s journey to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Semi-Final: New Zealand 239-8 beat India 221-all out by 18 runs | In arguably the biggest upset of the tournament, the Kiwis defended 239 over the course of a two-day ODI to seal their berth in the Final. Reduced to a modest total of just 239 after their innings went into the reserve day due to rain, Matt Henry and Trent Boult produced brilliant opening spells to leave India reeling at 5/3. With Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all departing with just 1 run each. A counter-attacking innings from Ravindra Jadeja (77), along with MS Dhoni (50) gave the ‘Men in Blue’ some hope which was quickly taken away by Boult dismissing Jadeja and a Guptill direct-hit to run out Dhoni. (Image: Reuters)