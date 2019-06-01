Jun 01, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff: Henry sends back Perera, Mendis off consecutive balls
Catch all the live score and updates from match 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Top
highlights
Overs 1 to 5 roundup!
Pitch Report
Playing XI
Toss
Two in two for Henry as he sends back Kusal Mendis for a 'Golden Duck'. Henry sends down a good delivery just outside off which moves ever so slightly away from the batsman. Mendis has to play at it and ends up getting an edge which Guptill dives across from second slip to collect. Great catch from Guptill as Sri Lanka find themselves in trouble now.
Henry keeps the ball full outside off and Perera who was batting well until this moment goes for the straight lofted drive but the ball holds up in the pitch causing him to mistime the shot. Perera connects with the toe-end sending the ball high towards mid-on where Grandhomme takes the easiest of catches.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Perera as Boult sends down a good length delivery and Perera drives beautifully past cover.
FOUR! Boult starts the 6th over with a short delivery which is pitched wide outside off. Perera doesn't need a second invitation as he cuts the ball past point.
Overs 1 to 5 roundup! Runs: 25 ; Wickets: 1
Sri Lanka get off to a great start as Thirimanne steps across and clips the very first ball for FOUR. Matt Henry however has his sweet revenge as he gets the next ball to shape into the left-hander and traps him plumb. The umpire doesn’t seem convinced but it’s a good review from Williamson as Sri Lanka lose their first wicket. Just 4 runs and a wicket from that over.
Trent Boult comes into the attack from the other end and starts with four dot balls before the batsmen take 3 runs off the last two balls.
Henry keeps up the pressure in the 3rd over but a loose 5th delivery gives Kusal Perera the width to slice the ball over extra cover for FOUR.
Boult is getting great movement here and Dimuth Karunaratne gets a streaky FOUR after edging the 3rd ball in the 4th over. There were three men at slip but somehow the ball escapes past third slip and point.
Henry gives away just 5 runs in the 5th over after starting with a loose delivery which Perera drives for FOUR. Henry ends the over well with four consecutive dot balls.
FOUR! Henry starts the 5th over with a full and straight delivery giving Perera the opportunity to drive straight past the non-striker.
FOUR! Karunaratne is living dangerously as he goes for the drive against Boult in the 4th over but only gets an edge which flies past the three man in slip and escapes for a boundary. A man at gully would've gobbled that up.
FOUR! Matt Henry offers width on the 5th delivery of the 3rd over. Kusal Perera doesn't let it go unpunished as he slices over extra cover.
What a start to this game. After dispatching the first ball for a four Thirimanne is caught in a tangle as Henry sends down a beautiful inswinger. The umpire isn't convinced but Williamson goes for the review and three reds means that Thirimanne has to go. New Zealand are off to a flyer.
FOUR! Thirimanne sets the ball rolling in style as he gets inside the line of the 1st delivery and clips it for a boundary past long leg.
Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne walk out to open the batting. Matt Henry has the ball to open the attack.
The players are lined up on the field and the national anthems are being played. We're just moments away from the first over being bowled.
Pitch Report: Nasser Hussain in his pitch report from Sofhia Gardens, Cardiff says, "New Zealand will be quite happy with what they see. There's good, even covering of grass. A fresh pitch. They leave grass to keep pace on the pitch. If they shave, it tends to dry. If anything, it comes onto the bat. Today, it's gonna be about skill, pitching it up and nibbling it around."
Playing XI:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Trent Boult.
Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka Captain): I would have bowled as well. We are playing with four seamers and there's grass on the surface too. We wanted to take advantage. Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando are not playing. The others are playing. We played a practice game here. It didn't move much after the initial phase. We don't have much pressure. We want to do well. We want to show Sri Lankans who we are and what we can do.
Kane Williamson (New Zealand captain): We are gonna have a bowl. It's a fresh wicket with a green tinge. Blundell, Southee, Sodhi, Nicholls are the guys to miss out. A few niggles. It's a day-by-day thing. They are minor things. Just not quite ready today (Nicholls). Just a one spinner and two all-rounders. That helps with the balance. Two fantastic hit-outs (warm-up games), contrasting results though. For us it's about adapting throughout the tournament.
Toss
New Zealand win the Toss and opt to bowl.
Sri Lanka enter this match on the back of a dismal record of 8 consecutive losses before recording one solitary victory in ODIs this year. The constant chopping and changing within the squad hasn't helped their cause. They'll have a mountain to climb as they come up against a very stable and well-rounded New Zealand side.
The wicket has a greenish tinge to it and the New Zealand pacers will be smacking their lips waiting for a chance to roll their arm over this beauty. The Sri Lankan batsmen will have a tough time against Boult and co. today.
Hello and welcome to our live blog from match 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.