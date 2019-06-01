New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff: Henry sends back Perera, Mendis off consecutive balls

Overs 1 to 5 roundup! Runs: 25 ; Wickets: 1

Sri Lanka get off to a great start as Thirimanne steps across and clips the very first ball for FOUR. Matt Henry however has his sweet revenge as he gets the next ball to shape into the left-hander and traps him plumb. The umpire doesn’t seem convinced but it’s a good review from Williamson as Sri Lanka lose their first wicket. Just 4 runs and a wicket from that over.

Trent Boult comes into the attack from the other end and starts with four dot balls before the batsmen take 3 runs off the last two balls.

Henry keeps up the pressure in the 3rd over but a loose 5th delivery gives Kusal Perera the width to slice the ball over extra cover for FOUR.

Boult is getting great movement here and Dimuth Karunaratne gets a streaky FOUR after edging the 3rd ball in the 4th over. There were three men at slip but somehow the ball escapes past third slip and point.

Henry gives away just 5 runs in the 5th over after starting with a loose delivery which Perera drives for FOUR. Henry ends the over well with four consecutive dot balls.