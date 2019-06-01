New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Kane Williamson (Winning Captain): A great start. Winning the toss and taking early wickets was crucial on that wicket. It was a terrific effort from the bowlers to keep that pressure for 30 overs. I don't think there is a problem with these pitches. With the new ball in both innings, you can expect some movement. When you bowl a side out for a lowish total, it's going to be quite a tough thing to defend, and the full ball won't be as threatening against unconventional cricket. It was slowish movement, so it was a surface where, if you can see off the movement, it's easier to bat, but we were fortunate to get early wickets because it stopped doing a lot at the back-end. In England we can expect different kinds of wickets. In the warm-up games we saw all kinds of attacks and wickets, so it is important to have a balanced attacks for these wickets. We didn't have too many conversations with the bowlers. but with the green tinge, you could expect the bowlers to be aggressive and they really were good up top. Munro played with freedom, and played a lot of shots, and that's going to infuse a lot of confidence, so we are hoping to carry this forward.
Jun 01, 07:36 PM (IST)
Dimuth Karunaratne (Losing Captain): Of course, I think 136 is not enough in these conditions. Me and Kusal batted well, but we lost wickets regularly after that. We need to build partnerships. In the morning it was seaming and swinging a little bit, and they had that advantage. They also had good bowlers to do that. Everyone is coming to watch some good entertaining cricket, so I'm looking forward to some good batting wickets. We batted well in practice games and practised hard, but we need to understand when to accelerate and stay patient before we go for our shots. It's tough to bat in these conditions, but we need to give ourselves a chance - after you get set, it's much easier to bat, and the part-timers come on so it's much easier to get runs against them.
Jun 01, 07:32 PM (IST)
Matt Henry is the Man of the Match for his figures of 3/29: It was good to get a green surface and Trent (Boult) made the most of it. We don't get many one day wickets like that, but it's nice when you get one. It is just important you go through your processes and try a few things. Not try and fitter too much and it is a long tournament. On a surface like that we were trying the full length and get them forward with them trying to hit us off our length. You make sure you keep coming in with your plans and hope that the plans would work. Makes a massive difference when the fielders do their job; they were brilliant today and it means a lot for our bowling attack. I really enjoyed my time at Kent last year, we had a lot of success with the white and the red ball. Always nice to come back here.
Malinga returns to the attack but it’s an expensive over giving away 16 runs. Guptill gets back-to-back FOURs in the over and to make matters worse Malinga oversteps on the 5th delivery resulting in a no-ball and a free-hit. Malinga redeems himself on the free-hit delivery as he sends down an inch-perfect yorker which Guptill only just manages to dig out. The scores are levelled at the end of Malinga’s over.
Mendis continues but it takes just one ball for Munro to seal the win with a single. A clinical display from New Zealand as they win by 10 wickets with 203 balls remaining.
Jun 01, 07:18 PM (IST)
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Guptill as Malinga sends down another short ball and the Kiwi batsman pulls it past fine leg in almost identical fashion.
Jun 01, 07:17 PM (IST)
FOUR! Malinga pitches the 4th ball short and Guptill swivels as he pulls it beautifully to the fine leg fence.
Jun 01, 07:13 PM (IST)
This is the first century partnership that Colin Munro and Martin Guptill have ever put on together in an ODI. #CWC19
Isuru Udana continues in the 11th over and keeps the batsmen down to singles giving away just 5 runs. Munro charges out against Thisara Perera in the next over and slaps the 4th ball past mid-off for a FOUR. Guptill then flicks the last ball from Udana in the 13th over long-on for a SIX. That brings up the FIFTY for the Kiwi opener.
Munro isn’t far behind and brings up his FIFTY in the next over. He celebrates by thumping Perera for a FOUR sending the ball racing past mid-off.
Jeevan Mendis comes into the attack for the 15th over. First signs of spin but Guptill isn’t bothered as he charges out and sends the 5th ball straight over the bowler’s head and into the River Taff for a massive SIX. New Zealand need just 17 runs to win now from 35 overs.
Jun 01, 07:09 PM (IST)
SIX! Guptill dances down the track and sends the 5th delivery from Jeevan Mendis straight down the ground and out of the stadium.
Jun 01, 07:05 PM (IST)
FOUR! Perera offers some width on the 5th delivery of the 14th over and Munro slams it past mid-off.
Jun 01, 07:00 PM (IST)
FIFTY up for Munro! 51 (41)
Jun 01, 06:59 PM (IST)
FIFTY up for Guptill! 50 (39)
Jun 01, 06:59 PM (IST)
SIX! The last ball by Udana is straying onto the pads and Guptill flicks it powerfully over long-on to bring up his FIFTY.
Jun 01, 06:53 PM (IST)
FOUR! Munro charges out and slaps the 4th ball from Perera past mid-off.
Munro cuts loose in the 6th over as he thumps Lakmal for a FOUR and SIX off consecutive deliveries. 14 runs come off that over. Munro then dispatches Malinga for a FOUR off the first ball in the next over. Malinga recovers and only gives away 10 runs after conceding that boundary.
Munro is finding the boundaries more frequently now and hits Lakmal for another FOUR in the 8th over. The first bowling change is made and Isuru Udana comes in to bowl the 9th over. Guptill hits him for back-to-back FOURs but the New Zealand opener isn’t finding the middle of the bat.
Thisara Perera comes into the attack for the 10th over. Guptill finally finds the middle of the bat on the 2nd delivery sending the ball racing through midwicket for FOUR. Munro gets a risky edge to the last ball which is angling across him but there’s no slip in place as the ball escapes for a FOUR. New Zealand are cruising towards victory at the moment.
Jun 01, 06:48 PM (IST)
FOUR! Munro gets an edge to the last delivery of the 10th over but it flies through the vacant slip region. That could've been out had there been anyone stationed at first slip.
Jun 01, 06:47 PM (IST)
FOUR! Thisara Perera sends down a short of length delivery and this time Guptill times the ball decently well sending it racing through midwicket.
Jun 01, 06:42 PM (IST)
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Guptill. He goes for the pull but only gets a top-edge which flies over the slip cordon.
Jun 01, 06:41 PM (IST)
FOUR! Isuru Udana pitches the 3rd ball of the 9th over outside off and Guptill has a slash at it but only edges the ball down to the third man fence.
Jun 01, 06:36 PM (IST)
FOUR! Lakmal sends the last ball of the 8th over onto the pads and Munro uses his wrists to flick it past square leg sending the ball racing to the boundary.
Jun 01, 06:28 PM (IST)
FOUR! Malinga starts the 7th over with a short of length delivery and Munro looks to cut but only edges it through the vacant gully region.
Jun 01, 06:28 PM (IST)
SIX! The next ball is full and Munro dances down the track to send the ball flying over long-on for a maximum.
Jun 01, 06:27 PM (IST)
FOUR! Lakmal sends down a loose short ball outside off and Munro slices it over point comfortably.
Malinga gets things going with a costly first over as Guptill first finds the boundary over extra cover before pulling the last ball for another FOUR. 10 runs come off the first over.
Suranga Lakmal gets some good inswing in the next over giving away just 3 runs. Malinga sticks to a tight line in his second over and this time the batsmen aren’t able to find the boundary.
Guptill gets a thick edge on the 4th ball in the fourth over but it flies over the man at gully. Guptill manages to find the boundary on the last ball of the 5th over as Malinga sends down a bouncer. Good start this for New Zealand.
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow for all the live action from South Africa vs Bangladesh starting at 3 PM. Till then its goodbye!
