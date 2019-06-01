New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Kane Williamson (Winning Captain): A great start. Winning the toss and taking early wickets was crucial on that wicket. It was a terrific effort from the bowlers to keep that pressure for 30 overs. I don't think there is a problem with these pitches. With the new ball in both innings, you can expect some movement. When you bowl a side out for a lowish total, it's going to be quite a tough thing to defend, and the full ball won't be as threatening against unconventional cricket. It was slowish movement, so it was a surface where, if you can see off the movement, it's easier to bat, but we were fortunate to get early wickets because it stopped doing a lot at the back-end. In England we can expect different kinds of wickets. In the warm-up games we saw all kinds of attacks and wickets, so it is important to have a balanced attacks for these wickets. We didn't have too many conversations with the bowlers. but with the green tinge, you could expect the bowlers to be aggressive and they really were good up top. Munro played with freedom, and played a lot of shots, and that's going to infuse a lot of confidence, so we are hoping to carry this forward.