App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • England ENG
    Sri Lanka SL
    Headingley, Leeds

    21 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • India IND
    Afghanistan AFG
    The Rose Bowl, Southampton

    22 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

Full schedule
LIVE BLOG
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Presented By
Jun 20, 2019 12:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2019 Match: As it happened

Catch all the highlights from match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between New Zealand and South Africa played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

highlights

  • Jun 20, 12:47 AM (IST)

    That conclued the covergage of the match. Hope you enjoyed it. Join us for the coverage of Australia vs Bangaldesh match. Our coverage starts at 2.00 PM. For now it is good-night! 

  • Jun 20, 12:42 AM (IST)

    Faf du Plessis South African skipper: We were aiming for 260. 260 was par on this wicket, 270 would have been a great score. 260 would have probably been a really good score. Individual batters needed to look at bowlers who they can put away. Kane did it well. He picked on the bowlers he wanted to. 100 from one guy helps in a chase. I thought we threw ourselves around. We fought. The energy was unbelievable. Kane taking his team home was too good for us. There was no real appeal (on the Williamson nick against Tahir). There was no real 'let's have a look at it'. We can only control our performances. We are fighting as a team. We tried to compete but it was not to be.

  • Jun 20, 12:38 AM (IST)

    Kane Williamson, Man of the Match: It's nice to be there at the end. It was a pretty tough surface, a bit soft and that ball was holding on. I thought the first half was a really good effort from us, pitching the ball in the right areas. We knew at the halfway stage that we had done well with the ball. We then had to build partnerships, but we kept losing wickets and coupled with the tight South African bowling made life difficult for us. de Grandhomme for me was the standout with his bowling and the impetus he gave us with the bat in the end. We just tried to get through the tough parts, we knew we would face dots. I just tried communicating with my partners, and despite trying to score quickly, I kept finding the fielders. Trying to do the job as well as you can, and a number of other contributions were vital. It was one of those surfaces that creates close contests and it was nice to get a win today

  • Jun 20, 12:32 AM (IST)

    RESULT

    New Zealand win the match by 4 wickets

  • Jun 20, 12:31 AM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 12:29 AM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 12:28 AM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 12:27 AM (IST)

    One of the match of the tournament so far. New Zealand's inspirational skipper Kane Williamson has delivered in a crunch situation. A master class in a run chase. 

  • Jun 20, 12:23 AM (IST)

    FOUR! Short ball outside off from Phehlukwayo and Williamson cuts the ball to backward point for a boundary. 

  • Jun 20, 12:23 AM (IST)

    HUNDRED up for Williamson! 102 (137)

  • Jun 20, 12:22 AM (IST)

    SIX! What a fantastic way to get to hundred. Fuller ball from Phehlukwayo and Williamson goes on one knee and cloberts the ball over deep mid wicket for a maximum.

  • Jun 20, 12:16 AM (IST)

    FOUR! Sliken tounch from Williamson. Fuller ball from Ngidi and Williamson plays the ball with soft hands to third man for a boundary. 

  • Jun 20, 12:10 AM (IST)

     WICKET! de Grandhomme c du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi 60(47)

    Fulle ball from Ngidi and de Grandhomme dosen't times his shot well as du Plessis takes an easy catch at long-off. 

  • Jun 20, 12:02 AM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball from Ngidi and de Grandhomme flicks the ball to deep mid wicket for a boundary. 

  • Jun 20, 12:01 AM (IST)

    Overs 41 to 45 Roundup! Runs: 32; Wickets: 0; New Zealand 216/5

    Kane Williamson has mastered this incredible run chase from New Zealand. Colin de Grandhomme has knocked a blistering fifty. And the partnership between the two have made the Kiwis favorite. South Africa have let the half chances go. South Africa need 2-3 wickets fast or they are on the verge their hopes of Semi-Finals killed. New Zealand can do this in singles now. South African bowlers are looking flat.

  • Jun 19, 11:57 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball from Morris and de Grandhomme flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 

  • Jun 19, 11:49 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Short ball from Phehlukwayo and de Grandhomme cuts the ball to third man for a boundary. 

  • Jun 19, 11:37 PM (IST)

    Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 30; Wickets: 0; New Zealand 184/5

    Kane Williamson just keeps going from one end. No South African bolwers has troubled the Kiwi skipper. As Williamson has batted solidly from one end, Colin de Grandhomme is playing a fast cameo from the other end. Few chances have gone begging for South Africa. Proteas need wickets or the Kiwis have enough in their tank to chase the total down. This is shaping into a thrilling chase. 

  • Jun 19, 11:36 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Edge and boundray. Length ball from Rabada and de Grandhomme looks to push the ball. The batsman gets a thick outside edeg and the ball evades a diving de Kock to run down to third man for a boundary. 

  • Jun 19, 11:26 PM (IST)

    SIX! Short ball from Rabada and  de Grandhomme pulls the ball over mid-wicket for a massive six. 

  • Jun 19, 11:18 PM (IST)

    SIX! de Grandhomme has launched that way back into the stands. Short ball from Phehlukwayo and de Grandhomme pulls the ball to deposit it in stands over squarte leg. 

  • Jun 19, 11:15 PM (IST)

    Overs 31 to 35 Roundup! Runs: 30; Wickets: 1; New Zealand 154/5

    Chris Morris has been the pick of the bowlers for South Africa today. He gives South Africa a much needed breakthrough as James Neesahm edges the ball to Quinton de Kock. Williamson has been building a solid innings from the other end. Remaining New Zealand batsmen should give their skipper support from the other end. Small partnerships and occasional wickets is making this a very interesting chase.   

  • Jun 19, 11:11 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Cracking shot from Williamson. Short ball from Morris and Williamson pulls the ball to a boundary. 

  • Jun 19, 11:06 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball from Morris and de Grandhomme flicks the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary. 

  • Jun 19, 11:00 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Neesham c Amla b Chris Morris 23(34)

    Length ball from Morris going away from Neesham and the batsman cuts the ball to Amla standing at widish slip. 

  • Jun 19, 10:57 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball from Phehlukwayo and Neesham drives the ball straight down the ground for a boundry. 

  • Jun 19, 10:56 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball from Phehlukwayo and Williamson throws his bat. Williamson gets an inside edge and the ball races to third man for a boundary. 

  • Jun 19, 10:54 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Length ball from Phehlukwayo  and Williamson hits the ball for a boundary. 

  • Jun 19, 10:48 PM (IST)

     Overs 26 to 30 Roundup! Runs: 21; Wickets: 0; New Zealand 124/4

    Kane Williamson has hit a calm fifty. His fifty has kept New Zealand alive in the chase. He along with James Neesham has ensured another period of 5 overs where Kiwis haven’t lost a wicket. This is sensible batting by the two batsman. South Arica need to adopt a more aggressive approach to get wickets. Kagiso Rabada could be called back for a spell of 2 overs.

  • Jun 19, 10:39 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.