New Zealand vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2019 Match: As it happened
Catch all the highlights from match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between New Zealand and South Africa played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
RESULT
HUNDRED up for Williamson! 102 (137)
WICKET! de Grandhomme c du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi 60(47)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
WICKET! Neesham c Amla b Chris Morris 23(34)
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Williamson! 50 (72)
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
WICKET! Latham c de Kock b Chris Morris 1(4)
WICKET! Ross Taylor c de Kock b Chris Morris 1(2)
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
WICKET! Guptill hit wkt b Phehlukwayo 35(59)
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 0 to 5 Roundup!
WICKET! Munro c and b Rabada 9(5)
Overs 46 to 49 Roundup!
WICKET! Phehlukwayo c Williamson b Ferguson 0 (5)
FIFTY up for van der Dussen! 50 (56)
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup!
WICKET! Miller c Boult b Ferguson 36 (37)
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup!
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup!
WICKET! Markram c Munro b de Grandhomme 38(55)
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup!
WICKET! Amla b Santner 55 (83)
Overs 21 to 25 Roundup!
FIFTY up for Amla! 51 (75)
Overs 16 to 20 Roundup!
Overs 11 to 15 Roundup!
WICKET! Faf du Plessis b Ferguson 23 (35)
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 0 to 5 Roundup!
WICKET! de Kock b Boult 5 (8)
South Africa XI
New Zealand XI
Faf du Plessis South African skipper: We were aiming for 260. 260 was par on this wicket, 270 would have been a great score. 260 would have probably been a really good score. Individual batters needed to look at bowlers who they can put away. Kane did it well. He picked on the bowlers he wanted to. 100 from one guy helps in a chase. I thought we threw ourselves around. We fought. The energy was unbelievable. Kane taking his team home was too good for us. There was no real appeal (on the Williamson nick against Tahir). There was no real 'let's have a look at it'. We can only control our performances. We are fighting as a team. We tried to compete but it was not to be.
Kane Williamson, Man of the Match: It's nice to be there at the end. It was a pretty tough surface, a bit soft and that ball was holding on. I thought the first half was a really good effort from us, pitching the ball in the right areas. We knew at the halfway stage that we had done well with the ball. We then had to build partnerships, but we kept losing wickets and coupled with the tight South African bowling made life difficult for us. de Grandhomme for me was the standout with his bowling and the impetus he gave us with the bat in the end. We just tried to get through the tough parts, we knew we would face dots. I just tried communicating with my partners, and despite trying to score quickly, I kept finding the fielders. Trying to do the job as well as you can, and a number of other contributions were vital. It was one of those surfaces that creates close contests and it was nice to get a win today
New Zealand win the match by 4 wickets
One of the match of the tournament so far. New Zealand's inspirational skipper Kane Williamson has delivered in a crunch situation. A master class in a run chase.
FOUR! Short ball outside off from Phehlukwayo and Williamson cuts the ball to backward point for a boundary.
HUNDRED up for Williamson! 102 (137)
SIX! What a fantastic way to get to hundred. Fuller ball from Phehlukwayo and Williamson goes on one knee and cloberts the ball over deep mid wicket for a maximum.
FOUR! Sliken tounch from Williamson. Fuller ball from Ngidi and Williamson plays the ball with soft hands to third man for a boundary.
WICKET! de Grandhomme c du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi 60(47)
Fulle ball from Ngidi and de Grandhomme dosen't times his shot well as du Plessis takes an easy catch at long-off.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Ngidi and de Grandhomme flicks the ball to deep mid wicket for a boundary.
Overs 41 to 45 Roundup! Runs: 32; Wickets: 0; New Zealand 216/5
Kane Williamson has mastered this incredible run chase from New Zealand. Colin de Grandhomme has knocked a blistering fifty. And the partnership between the two have made the Kiwis favorite. South Africa have let the half chances go. South Africa need 2-3 wickets fast or they are on the verge their hopes of Semi-Finals killed. New Zealand can do this in singles now. South African bowlers are looking flat.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Morris and de Grandhomme flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
FOUR! Short ball from Phehlukwayo and de Grandhomme cuts the ball to third man for a boundary.
Overs 36 to 40 Roundup! Runs: 30; Wickets: 0; New Zealand 184/5
Kane Williamson just keeps going from one end. No South African bolwers has troubled the Kiwi skipper. As Williamson has batted solidly from one end, Colin de Grandhomme is playing a fast cameo from the other end. Few chances have gone begging for South Africa. Proteas need wickets or the Kiwis have enough in their tank to chase the total down. This is shaping into a thrilling chase.
FOUR! Edge and boundray. Length ball from Rabada and de Grandhomme looks to push the ball. The batsman gets a thick outside edeg and the ball evades a diving de Kock to run down to third man for a boundary.
SIX! Short ball from Rabada and de Grandhomme pulls the ball over mid-wicket for a massive six.
SIX! de Grandhomme has launched that way back into the stands. Short ball from Phehlukwayo and de Grandhomme pulls the ball to deposit it in stands over squarte leg.
Overs 31 to 35 Roundup! Runs: 30; Wickets: 1; New Zealand 154/5
Chris Morris has been the pick of the bowlers for South Africa today. He gives South Africa a much needed breakthrough as James Neesahm edges the ball to Quinton de Kock. Williamson has been building a solid innings from the other end. Remaining New Zealand batsmen should give their skipper support from the other end. Small partnerships and occasional wickets is making this a very interesting chase.
FOUR! Cracking shot from Williamson. Short ball from Morris and Williamson pulls the ball to a boundary.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Morris and de Grandhomme flicks the ball to mid-wicket for a boundary.
WICKET! Neesham c Amla b Chris Morris 23(34)
Length ball from Morris going away from Neesham and the batsman cuts the ball to Amla standing at widish slip.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Phehlukwayo and Neesham drives the ball straight down the ground for a boundry.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Phehlukwayo and Williamson throws his bat. Williamson gets an inside edge and the ball races to third man for a boundary.
FOUR! Length ball from Phehlukwayo and Williamson hits the ball for a boundary.
Overs 26 to 30 Roundup! Runs: 21; Wickets: 0; New Zealand 124/4
Kane Williamson has hit a calm fifty. His fifty has kept New Zealand alive in the chase. He along with James Neesham has ensured another period of 5 overs where Kiwis haven’t lost a wicket. This is sensible batting by the two batsman. South Arica need to adopt a more aggressive approach to get wickets. Kagiso Rabada could be called back for a spell of 2 overs.