you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • West Indies WI
    India IND
    Old Trafford, Manchester

    27 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Sri Lanka SL
    South Africa SA
    Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

    28 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Pakistan PAK
    Afghanistan AFG
    Headingley, Leeds

    29 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

Full schedule
Jun 26, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World match: Afridi, Amir leave Blackcaps top-order reeling

Follow our blog for all the live updates from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan

highlights

  • Jun 26, 05:08 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Latham c Sarfaraz b Shaheen Afridi 1(14)

    Length ball from Afridi and Latham just probes his bat forward. The ball gets a faint outside edge and flies into the gloves of Sarfaraz. 

  • Jun 26, 04:59 PM (IST)

    Overs 6 to 10 Roundup! Runs: 22; Wickets: 2; New Zealand 44/3

    Shaheen Afridi has rattled the New Zealand top order. He has sent back Colin Munro and Ross Taylor in last 5 overs. This is now a great start for Pakistan. They should not the initiative slip. For New Zealand the good news is that Kane Williamson is still out there. Other batsmen should bat around Williamson.  

  • Jun 26, 04:51 PM (IST)

      Ross Taylor c Sarfaraz b Shaheen Afridi 3(8)

    Afridi takes the ball away from Taylor and the batsman gets a thick outside edge of his bat. Sarafarz streches and completes a good catch. 

  • Jun 26, 04:43 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Amir pulls the length back and Williamson goes on the back foot to punch the ball through cover for boundary. 

  • Jun 26, 04:42 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Fuller ball outside off from Amir and Williamson pushes the ball through cover for a boundary. 

  • Jun 26, 04:38 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Munro c Haris Sohail b Shaheen Afridi 12(17)

    Length ball outside off from Afridi and Munro throws his bat. The ball kisses the outisde edge of the bat and flies to Sohail at first slip. 

  • Jun 26, 04:32 PM (IST)

     Overs 0 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 22; Wickets: 1; New Zealand 22/1

    An early loss for New Zealand as Mohammed Amir sends back Martin Guptil. But the loss could prove to be a blessing a disguise as the Blackcaps now have Kane Williamson out in the middle. Amir has bowled well. Williamson collecting runs at his own pace. The pitch is two paced and is assisting Pakistan new ball bowlers.

  • Jun 26, 04:17 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Munro plays two consecutive square cuts for boundaries

  • Jun 26, 04:06 PM (IST)

     WICKET! Guptill b Amir 5(4)

    Wide outside off from Amir and Guptill chops it onto his stumps. Amir gets Guptill on his very first ball

  • Jun 26, 04:01 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Full from Hafeez on the very first bal and Guptill sweeps it for a boundary

  • Jun 26, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have walked out to the centre to open the innings for New Zealand against Mohammad Hafeez

  • Jun 26, 03:38 PM (IST)

     Pakistan XI 

    Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

  • Jun 26, 03:37 PM (IST)

     New Zealand XI 

    Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

  • Jun 26, 03:34 PM (IST)

     TOSS 

    New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bat first

  • Jun 26, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Toss is set to happen at 3.30 pm IST and the match is scheduled to start at 4.00 pm IST

  • Jun 26, 02:34 PM (IST)

    The toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. Umpires will inspect the pitch at 3.00 pm IST

  • Jun 26, 02:18 PM (IST)
  • Jun 26, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan

