New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World match: Afridi, Amir leave Blackcaps top-order reeling
Follow our blog for all the live updates from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup!
Overs 0 to 5 Roundup!
WICKET! Latham c Sarfaraz b Shaheen Afridi 1(14)
Length ball from Afridi and Latham just probes his bat forward. The ball gets a faint outside edge and flies into the gloves of Sarfaraz.
Overs 6 to 10 Roundup! Runs: 22; Wickets: 2; New Zealand 44/3
Shaheen Afridi has rattled the New Zealand top order. He has sent back Colin Munro and Ross Taylor in last 5 overs. This is now a great start for Pakistan. They should not the initiative slip. For New Zealand the good news is that Kane Williamson is still out there. Other batsmen should bat around Williamson.
Ross Taylor c Sarfaraz b Shaheen Afridi 3(8)
Afridi takes the ball away from Taylor and the batsman gets a thick outside edge of his bat. Sarafarz streches and completes a good catch.
FOUR! Amir pulls the length back and Williamson goes on the back foot to punch the ball through cover for boundary.
FOUR! Fuller ball outside off from Amir and Williamson pushes the ball through cover for a boundary.
WICKET! Munro c Haris Sohail b Shaheen Afridi 12(17)
Length ball outside off from Afridi and Munro throws his bat. The ball kisses the outisde edge of the bat and flies to Sohail at first slip.
Overs 0 to 5 Roundup! Runs: 22; Wickets: 1; New Zealand 22/1
An early loss for New Zealand as Mohammed Amir sends back Martin Guptil. But the loss could prove to be a blessing a disguise as the Blackcaps now have Kane Williamson out in the middle. Amir has bowled well. Williamson collecting runs at his own pace. The pitch is two paced and is assisting Pakistan new ball bowlers.
FOUR! Munro plays two consecutive square cuts for boundaries
WICKET! Guptill b Amir 5(4)
Wide outside off from Amir and Guptill chops it onto his stumps. Amir gets Guptill on his very first ball
FOUR! Full from Hafeez on the very first bal and Guptill sweeps it for a boundary
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have walked out to the centre to open the innings for New Zealand against Mohammad Hafeez
Pakistan XI
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand XI
Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
TOSS
New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bat first
Toss is set to happen at 3.30 pm IST and the match is scheduled to start at 4.00 pm IST
The toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. Umpires will inspect the pitch at 3.00 pm IST
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan