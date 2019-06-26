New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World match: Afridi, Amir leave Blackcaps top-order reeling

Overs 6 to 10 Roundup! Runs: 22; Wickets: 2; New Zealand 44/3

Shaheen Afridi has rattled the New Zealand top order. He has sent back Colin Munro and Ross Taylor in last 5 overs. This is now a great start for Pakistan. They should not the initiative slip. For New Zealand the good news is that Kane Williamson is still out there. Other batsmen should bat around Williamson.