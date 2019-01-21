New Zealand vs India first ODI: Men in Blue won't be short of supporters

After successful tour of Australia, India lands in New Zealand for a five-match ODI series and three-match T20I series against the Kiwis.

The five-match ODI series starts on January 23 at McLean Park and Men-in-Blue can expect a large Indian crowd to back them against the Kiwis.

According to an article on Cricbuzz, the Central District has a strong Indian community.

Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor, who hails from the area and plays for Central District, has suggested that the visitors might get great support for the first ODI and experience of playing at McLean Park against India will be something different.

"Any time India come here, they're a powerhouse," he said. "The NZ-Indian community come out and support them, and quite often, there are just as many Indians in the crowd as Kiwis. "In some situations, there are more. It's great to play in front of a packed house and many of those supporters back New Zealand, when India aren't in the country. They've had a few dramas, but it looks like the ground and the venue is in good nick," said Taylor.