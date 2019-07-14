New Zealand vs England Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Final Match: Cricket gets ready for a first-time world champion at Lord's

Pitch report and conditions at Lord's, London: The surface at Lord's is known to offer a little bit of something for both batsmen and bowlers. All four games played at the venue before the Final have been won by the team batting first with just two teams going past 300. The captains will definitely want to put a score on the board to avoid the pressure of a run-chase with the pitches also known to slow down as the match progresses,.

As far at the weather forecast for London goes, an excellent day for cricket is expected at Lord's on July 14. There is almost no chance of rain and the sun is expected to shine brightly during the course of the Final.