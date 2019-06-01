App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Zealand seal clinical 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka after Matt Henry's 3/29

Catch all the top moments from match 3 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup between New Zealand and Sri Lanka played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
New Zealand and Sri Lanka locked horns in match 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Kane Williamson won the Toss and opted to bowl. It was a good Toss to win as the pitch had a healthy tinge of grass on it which the pacers could exploit. (Image: Reuters)
1/9

New Zealand and Sri Lanka locked horns in match 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Kane Williamson won the Toss and opted to bowl. It was a good Toss to win as the pitch had a healthy tinge of grass on it which the pacers could exploit. (Image: Reuters)
Matt Henry got the Kiwis off to a flying start as he trapped Lahiru Thirimanne LBW off just the 2nd ball of the game. The umpire wasn’t convinced but Williamson went for the review and Thirimanne had to walk. (Image: AP)
2/9

Matt Henry got the Kiwis off to a flying start as he trapped Lahiru Thirimanne LBW off just the 2nd ball of the game. The umpire wasn’t convinced but Williamson went for the review and Thirimanne had to walk. (Image: AP)
Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera then stitched together a steady 42-run partnership to settle the early nerves. However, Henry struck again in the 9th over when he got rid of Perera and Kusal Mendis off consecutive deliveries. Mendis returned for a ‘Golden Duck’ as Sri Lanka were reduced to 46/3. (Image: AP)
3/9

Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera then stitched together a steady 42-run partnership to settle the early nerves. However, Henry struck again in the 9th over when he got rid of Perera and Kusal Mendis off consecutive deliveries. Mendis returned for a ‘Golden Duck’ as Sri Lanka were reduced to 46/3. (Image: AP)
Lockie Ferguson entered the attack in the 12th over and made immediate impact getting Dhananjaya de Silva dismissed LBW. Colin de Grandhomme then became the third player to pick up a wicket in his first over of the game when he sent back Angelo Matthews for a duck in the 15th over. Sri Lanka were struggling at 59/5 when Matthews walked back. (Image: AP)
4/9

Lockie Ferguson entered the attack in the 12th over and made immediate impact getting Dhananjaya de Silva dismissed LBW. Colin de Grandhomme then became the third player to pick up a wicket in his first over of the game when he sent back Angelo Matthews for a duck in the 15th over. Sri Lanka were struggling at 59/5 when Matthews walked back. (Image: AP)
Ferguson continued to wreak havoc with his pace and got Jeevan Mendis caught out in the 16th over. Sri Lanka were left starring at a dismal total having reached just 60/6 (Image: AP)
5/9

Ferguson continued to wreak havoc with his pace and got Jeevan Mendis caught out in the 16th over. Sri Lanka were left starring at a dismal total having reached just 60/6 (Image: AP)
Thisara Perera then stitched a much-needed partnership with his captain Karunaratne for the seventh wicket. Together they added 52 runs before Perera lost his patience and his wicket while going after Mitchell Santner in the 24th over. The wicket meant that Sri Lanka were struggling at 112/7 with only their bowlers left to bat. (Image: AP)
6/9

Thisara Perera then stitched a much-needed partnership with his captain Karunaratne for the seventh wicket. Together they added 52 runs before Perera lost his patience and his wicket while going after Mitchell Santner in the 24th over. The wicket meant that Sri Lanka were struggling at 112/7 with only their bowlers left to bat. (Image: AP)
James Neesham got rid of Isuru Udana on a duck in the 25th over. Suranga Lakmal who walked out next to bat could only add 7 runs before Trent Boult picked up his only wicket of the game, getting Lakmal caught out at cover. (Image: AP)
7/9

James Neesham got rid of Isuru Udana on a duck in the 25th over. Suranga Lakmal who walked out next to bat could only add 7 runs before Trent Boult picked up his only wicket of the game, getting Lakmal caught out at cover. (Image: AP)
Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was the only shining light for his team as he brought up his fifty off 81 balls in the 29th over. The Lankan innings was brought to a close though by Lockie Ferguson who castled Malinga with a searing yorker in the next over. Karunaratne became only the second man in a World Cup ODI to carry his bat through the innings after Ridley Jacobs who finished with 49* for West Indies against Australia back in 1999. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was the only shining light for his team as he brought up his fifty off 81 balls in the 29th over. The Lankan innings was brought to a close though by Lockie Ferguson who castled Malinga with a searing yorker in the next over. Karunaratne became only the second man in a World Cup ODI to carry his bat through the innings after Ridley Jacobs who finished with 49* for West Indies against Australia back in 1999. (Image: Reuters)
Kiwi openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro made light of the run-chase as they stitched together an unbeaten 137-run partnership to take their team home. Both openers brought up their half-centuries with Guptill being the more dominant batsman finishing with 73* off just 51 balls. Matt Henry was adjudged Man of the Match for his figures of 7-0-29-3. (Image: Reuters)
9/9

Kiwi openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro made light of the run-chase as they stitched together an unbeaten 137-run partnership to take their team home. Both openers brought up their half-centuries with Guptill being the more dominant batsman finishing with 73* off just 51 balls. Matt Henry was adjudged Man of the Match for his figures of 7-0-29-3. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

