New Zealand seal clinical 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka after Matt Henry's 3/29

Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was the only shining light for his team as he brought up his fifty off 81 balls in the 29th over. The Lankan innings was brought to a close though by Lockie Ferguson who castled Malinga with a searing yorker in the next over. Karunaratne became only the second man in a World Cup ODI to carry his bat through the innings after Ridley Jacobs who finished with 49* for West Indies against Australia back in 1999. (Image: Reuters)