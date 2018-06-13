New Zealand cricket legend Richard Hadlee diagnosed with cancer

Richard Hadlee, one of New Zealand's greatest-ever cricketers, has been diagnosed with bowel cancer and has already undergone surgery to remove a tumour, according to a report by BBC.

The legendary cricketer will start chemotherapy soon, his wife Lady Dianne was quoted as saying.

"As a safeguard, further treatment in the form of chemotherapy will commence shortly and last for a few months. It is expected that, in time, he will have a full recovery," Dianne said.

The New Zealand Cricket Board said it was releasing an official statement to avoid any rumours or speculation by fans.

The board has urged people to understand that the Hadlee family needs some privacy during these testing times.

Richard Hadlee was the first Test cricketer ever to reach the coveted 400- wicket mark.

He had 9 ten-wicket hauls in Tests to his name, which used to be a world record.

The record stood for quite a long time till Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan managed to surpass it.

Hadlee played his last Test in 1990 and took a wicket with his last delivery. He ended his career with 431 wickets in 86 Tests.

One of his most memorable performances came in 1985-86 in a Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, where he took 15 wickets for 123 runs in two innings.

These are the best-ever figures by any player, local or foreigner, in Test matches played in Australia.

He also scored a half-century in that match, making him the only player ever to take 15 wickets and score 50+ runs in a test match.