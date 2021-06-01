MARKET NEWS

Never claimed to be vegan, I'm vegetarian: Virat Kohli

Revealing more about his diets, Kohli said that it comprises lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosa too. However, he cautioned his fans to consume in 'controlled quantities'.

Moneycontrol News
June 01, 2021 / 06:58 PM IST
Virat Kohli | File image

Virat Kohli | File image


Indian cricket team captain on June 1 took to Twitter to inform the people that he had never claimed to be a vegan and said that he was a vegetarian.

During a recent question-and-answer session, the Indian skipper said that he consumes egg white, among other things, in his diet.

Why more Indians are turning vegan, and how they’re right

"I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want)," Kohli tweeted.

Virat Kohli's tweet. Virat Kohli's tweet.

Ranging from his diet to his routine during quarantine, Kohli answered a lot of interesting questions on Saturday during the session. When a fan asked about his quarantine routine, Kohli replied, "Train once a day. Spend time with family. Pretty normal."

Revealing more about his diets, Kohli said that it comprises lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosa too. However, he cautioned his fams to consume in 'controlled quantities'.

Kohli spoke about becoming a vegetarian athlete in an October 2019 tweet. "Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth."
