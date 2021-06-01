Never claimed to be vegan, I'm vegetarian: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli | File image

Indian cricket team captain on June 1 took to Twitter to inform the people that he had never claimed to be a vegan and said that he was a vegetarian.

During a recent question-and-answer session, the Indian skipper said that he consumes egg white, among other things, in his diet.

"I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want)," Kohli tweeted.

Virat Kohli's tweet.

Ranging from his diet to his routine during quarantine, Kohli answered a lot of interesting questions on Saturday during the session. When a fan asked about his quarantine routine, Kohli replied, "Train once a day. Spend time with family. Pretty normal."

Revealing more about his diets, Kohli said that it comprises lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosa too. However, he cautioned his fams to consume in 'controlled quantities'.



Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian.

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2019

Kohli spoke about becoming a vegetarian athlete in an October 2019 tweet. "Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth."