Nawaz played a game-changing innings, says Kohli

Pakistan unearthed another match-winner on Sunday in Mohammad Nawaz, whose blinder of a knock helped his team beat India by five wickets in a Super Four match of the Asia Cup in Dubai. It was the same margin of win with which they lost in the first match between the two teams in Group A.

Nawaz’s promotion to No 4 with Pakistan chasing 182 to win and having lost two established batsmen in captain Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman turned out to be a master move by the Pakistan think-tank. Nawaz justified the move by scoring 42 runs in just 20 balls with six fours and two sixes to play a key role in Pakistan’s victory, their third against India in 11 T20Is so far, and second in the last three meetings within a year.

In order to keep the right-left combination in the middle going, Nawaz joined the in-form Mohammad Rizwan in the ninth over with Pakistan needing 119 from 11.2 overs (68 balls). Nawaz was given the free hand to play his shots and even if he had failed, Pakistan had proper batsmen in Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah followed by all-rounder Shadab Khan to take Pakistan to victory.

Nawaz, the 27-year-old Rawalpindi-born left-arm spinner and left-handed batsman, played a similar knock against the West Indies last year, scoring 30 not out in just 10 balls that took his team to 200 and helped his team by 63 runs. His another significant knock came against South Africa at Centurion, his 21-ball 25 at No. 8 steering Pakistan home by three wickets with one ball to spare.

Whenever Nawaz scores runs, and at a quick pace, Pakistan have won. He has done it three times with the bat, the latest being his highest T20I score coming against India.

Nawaz has played three international matches against India, all coming in the Asia Cup tournaments and all at Dubai International Stadium. His first was in the 2018 edition, a 50-over format in which he scored an unbeaten 15 and made only one at No. 8 exactly a week ago.

India’s top-scorer on the day, Virat Kohli, termed Nawaz’s innings as the “game-changing innings”.

Kohli, who made 60, said: “Pakistan took a chance by sending him at the top so that their batting goes deeper. And, when the situation gets tough, they still have batsmen. Nawaz’s was a game-changing innings. Anchor innings by Rizwan allowed him to play such a knock. He scored 42. If he had managed only 20, it would have been a different story. His batting put pressure on us and that changed the game,” said Kohli while addressing the media.

Nawaz said: “When I went in to bat, we needed 10-plus runs an over. I just stuck to my basics and executed the plans with a clear mind.”

Execute his plans with a clear mind, Nawaz did, scoring a four off the first ball he faced against Chahal, cutting the leg-spinner. Nawaz was at ease with medium-pacers and spinners alike. Hardik Pandya faced his ire when Nawaz picked up a six over wide long-on and drove left-armer Arshdeep Singh straight for four. Against Chahal, he stretched front foot and swept him for fours that the Indian fielders in the deep had no chance of stopping.

By the time he was out in the 16th over to Bhuvneshwar Kumar caught in the deep, Nawaz had done what the team management expected of him. India may have sensed victory with Nawaz’s, and Mohd Rizwan’s, departure in successive overs but the effect of the duo’s 73-run partnership for the third wicket was so huge that it did not allow the Indian bowlers to salvage a victory. Asif Ali and Khusdil Shah, with a little bit of luck, ensured that Nawaz's knock did not go in vain through their 33-run stand in 2.5 overs.