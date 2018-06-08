Murali Vijay aims to do well on England tour

He didn’t have much to do in Chennai Super Kings’ IPL win this season but Murali Vijay will be a vital cog for India when they tour England for the 5-Test series starting August 1. In the present batting line-up, he is one of the few batsmen who has done well outside the sub-continent. And that makes him a very important member of the side when the Men in Blue take on the Poms in alien conditions.

Right now the Indian opener is focusing on the historic debut Test of Afghanistan starting June 14 in Bengaluru. He sees it as a chance to prepare well for the tough England tour. In a chat with The Times of India, Vijay said: "The Test against Afghanistan gives us an opportunity to go out there and express ourselves. It will definitely be an interesting game and from thereon, the strategies for the England series will start."

They may be playing their first Test but Vijay doesn’t want to take Afghanistan lightly. "Afghanistan is a quality side and Test cricket as such is a test for any player," said Vijay.

The 34-year-old was the best Indian batsman when they last toured England in 2014. He scored 402 runs in 5 Tests at an average of 40.20 which included a century and two fifties. Vijay’s gritty 95 in the second innings of the 2nd Test was one of the major reasons why India could set England a target of 319 runs and won at Lord’s after 28 years.

Vijay feels that it’s very important to be patient and it’s more of a mental game to score runs in England. He said, "Even experienced players tend to struggle in England as the conditions are alien. Scoring runs in such conditions is a mental game and you have to be persistent. It is important to bide your time, believe in yourself and runs will come. That's what I have looked to do throughout my career."

But he is absolutely clear that individual performances won’t matter if the team doesn’t win. "I have been telling people that it's about winning more than individual performances. You can perform well but at the end of the day if the team doesn't win (the series), then it doesn't give much happiness," said Vijay.

And with India’s big overseas assignments, that include tours to England and Australia, coming up, Vijay is not willing to set targets rather he wants to enjoy the game. "I tried going for different things (earlier) and it didn't work. I am in a state where I want to enjoy the game than set any targets. I believe I have the hunger to go, do big and that's more important," he said.

With a clear head, Vijay seems ready for a big season ahead. With his ability to leave the balls outside off stump, something which is essential in overseas conditions, he will be the batsman to look out for. Hope he delivers for the No.1 team in the world and help it bring some overseas success in Tests.