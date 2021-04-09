IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Score

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 9.

While Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma-led MI are gunning for a record sixth title this season, Virat Kohli's RCB are hoping to clinch their first IPL trophy.

MI have won 19 of the 29 head-to-head games they have played against the Bengaluru-based team. However, Mumbai are known to make slow starts. MI has lost their every opening game since 2013. Check out the fantasy team picks for this match here.

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh Charak

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal

