English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and access the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) tomorrow at 9:30 am. Stay tuned:
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Cricket Score: Virat Kohli-led RCB are taking on Rohit Sharma's MI in the opening match of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 05:53 PM IST
IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Score

IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Score

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 9.

While Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma-led MI are gunning for a record sixth title this season, Virat Kohli's RCB are hoping to clinch their first IPL trophy.

MI have won 19 of the 29 head-to-head games they have played against the Bengaluru-based team. However, Mumbai are known to make slow starts. MI has lost their every opening game since 2013. Check out the fantasy team picks for this match here.

Also read – In-Depth | IPL 2021: Past, present and COVID-battered future of the ‘great cricket circus’

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh Charak

Close

Related stories

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2021 #MI #RCB #Sports
first published: Apr 9, 2021 05:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.