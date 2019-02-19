MS Dhoni will be Virat Kohli's go-to-man at World Cup, says Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has predicted that veteran MS Dhoni will have a crucial role to play if India are to lift the Cricket World Cup this year. Raina who last played for India during the tour to England last year, backed the veteran wicketkeeper to use his vast experience to guide India to what would only be their third ODI World Cup title.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Raina said: "The runs Dhoni has scored recently in Australia and New Zealand and the kind of guidance he gives to the youngsters in the team, especially the bowlers, that augurs really well for the boys. He has seen a lot of ups and downs, he has been a part of quite a few World Cups and has also been there in IPL finals and that is why he is the go-to-man for skipper Kohli."

Dhoni suffered an agonisingly slow start to the ODI leg of India’s tour of Australia, but he improved quickly to help India seal the series while also picking up the Man of the Tournament award. In New Zealand, the 37-year-old didn’t contribute much as he suffered a hamstring injury during the ODI series.

Raina lauded Dhoni's form while also sharing his thoughts on what would be the ideal batting position for the veteran in the squad. “Dhoni has been batting really well and scoring runs. For me, I feel he is India’s number four for the World Cup.”

India have struggled in recent times to fill in that number 4 spot mainly due to the inconsistent form of Ambati Rayudu. After Dhoni's impressive performances in Australia, vice-captain Rohit Sharma also backed Dhoni to come out to bat at number 4.

Raina also spoke highly about Indian skipper Virat Kohli. He said Kohli's hunger to perform is what drives his impressive performances.

"Virat Kohli is a brilliant leader as well as a brilliant player. Everyone knows how many runs he has scored. But what stands out for me when it comes to Kohli is the belief that he has and the hunger to perform in every situation. Every time there is a pressure-cooker scenario, he is ready to take the responsibility with open arms,” he said.

The 2019 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales, from May 30 to July 14. India will begin their campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. The finals will be held on July 14 at The Lord’s, London.