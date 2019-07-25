MS Dhoni set to be deployed in Kashmir with Parachute Regiment

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is set to begin his training with the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment from July 31.

The 38-year-old will be deployed in Kashmir where he will spend 16 days with 106 TA Battalion (Para). Dhoni’s duties will include patrolling, guard and post duties, according to News18.

Dhoni was handed the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion) in 2011. This was mainly since he is viewed as a youth icon and the Army wanted to attract youngsters. Dhoni also became a qualified paratrooper in the Indian Army in 2015 after completing five parachute training jumps in the Agra training camp.

"Just like Dhoni has been one of the greatest servants of Indian cricket, his love for the armed forces is also well known. This idea that he would go and spend time with his regiment was in the pipeline for a while but it took a backseat due to his cricketing commitments. This will also help increase awareness among the youth about the armed forces and that is what Dhoni wants," a source told IANS.

The Indian cricket team is slated to tour the West Indies for a series comprising of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches starting from August 3. Dhoni declared himself unavailable for selection on this tour to serve his regiment.

After a below-par World Cup campaign, the veteran wicketkeeper’s squad position was under doubt. He was heavily criticised for his inability to accelerate the innings.

Dhoni's unavailability opens the door for 21-year-old Rishabh Pant to cement his position as India's first-choice wicketkeeper in all three formats.