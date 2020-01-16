App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MS Dhoni not included in BCCI's new annual player contracts

Captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are grade A+ players

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Senior Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's name did not figure in the annual player contracts announced by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on January 16.

The contracts are for the period October 2019 to September 2020 for Team India (Senior Men).

Dhoni has not played since India's loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in July 2019.

BCCI’s player contracts for the senior team are divided into four grades: A+, A, B and C.

For the aforementioned period, players in these categories would be paid Rs crore, Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore, respectively.

Captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are grade A+ players.

Grade A players are: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohd. Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant.

Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal have grade B contracts.

Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer and Washington Sundar have grade C contracts.

(This story will be updated when more details are available)

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #BCCI #cricket #MS Dhoni #Sports

