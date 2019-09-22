MS Dhoni extends his break from cricket till November: Report

Former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni has extended his international cricket hiatus. According to a report by the Mumbai Mirror, the wicketkeeper-batsman will now stay away from cricket till November.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Dhoni last played in Indian colours in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand. After the Men-in-Blue's exit for the quadrennial event, Dhoni had requested to not be considered for selection as he planned to serve with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhoni, who is a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) in the Territorial Army, was stationed in the Kashmir Valley as part of Victor Force, from July 31 to August 15. As a result, he was not named in India's Twenty20 International (T20I) and One Day International (ODI) squad for the tour of West Indies.

His break was supposed to end in mid-September, thus ruling him out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa as well.

The extension in this sabbatical means, the World Cup winning captain will not be seen in India's premium 50-over competition, the Vijay Hazare trophy and three T20Is against Bangladesh when they tour India in November.

LISTEN - On the Ball podcast | IND vs SA T20Is: 'Pandya's role crucial; Dhoni's retirement just a social media storm'