MS Dhoni does it again! Gives Kuldeep Yadav step-by-step guide on how to dismiss Trent Boult

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again proved that no one can doubt his cricketing acumen as the veteran wicket-keeper helped Kuldeep Yadav scalp Trent Boult in the first ODI against New Zealand on January 23.

With New Zealand down to their final wicket in the 38th over, Dhoni predicted from behind the wickets that Boult would only look to defend the final delivery with his eyes closed. He advised Kuldeep to change sides and send down a googly which would move away from the batsman.

Kuldeep obliged and was pleasantly surprised when Boult edged the ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma standing at slip, just as the veteran had predicted.

Dhoni's latest stroke of brilliance sent Twitter into a meltdown as fans and cricket aficionados took to the social media platform to express their admiration.



Look at MS Dhoni explaining step by step the process to get the Batsman out. He is the Einstein of cricket , a genius at work. There will never be another MS Dhoni.#NZvINDpic.twitter.com/7O9VDDiqLD

— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) January 23, 2019

One user went to the extent of crowning Dhoni as the Einstein of cricket

The meme brigade wasn't far behind.



MS Dhoni every time he instructs Indian bowlers #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/iQwr4UiGDu

— Demolish MSD Haters (@MahiNation) January 23, 2019

Many also paid homage to the number of times that Dhoni has guided his bowlers in the past.



Dhoni is one of the smartest cricketers ever.. it’s insane how many times he has shown that he can read the game better than anyone.. https://t.co/jACtWbsOsg — Ashutosh Chandekar (@Quote_ler) January 23, 2019



The expressions on Kohli and Kuldeep's faces say it all.



Dhoni's instructions to the spinners from behind the stumps are a masterclass in reading batsmen. "Yeh aankh bandh karke rokega." Tells Kuldeep to come round the stumps and full. Bang goes the last wicket. #NZvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 23, 2019





this man is literally something else..his game intelligence is another level best and definitely unmatchable #Dhoni #NZvIND https://t.co/xUMtMjquWi

— Ekta Pandey (@ekta31) January 23, 2019



The more you read this, the more the genius of Dhoni comes to the fore.#NZvIND #Dhoni #mohammadshami https://t.co/bBzxFgT9Qf — Tweetilicious (@tweetilishius) January 23, 2019





Yet again Dhoni's advice worked. He can really read opponent's mind. No doubt his presence on field is much more beneficial than we are thinking.#NZvIND

— World record Pratik (@patrioticpratik) January 23, 2019

Some users were also quick to remind MSD haters about how important Dhoni's presence is behind the wickets.

Ayaz Memon was also quick to praise Dhoni's presence of mind behind the wickets.