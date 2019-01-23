App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MS Dhoni does it again! Gives Kuldeep Yadav step-by-step guide on how to dismiss Trent Boult

The veteran once again proved his worth in the side with timely advice from behind the stumps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again proved that no one can doubt his cricketing acumen as the veteran wicket-keeper helped Kuldeep Yadav scalp Trent Boult in the first ODI against New Zealand on January 23.

With New Zealand down to their final wicket in the 38th over, Dhoni predicted from behind the wickets that Boult would only look to defend the final delivery with his eyes closed. He advised Kuldeep to change sides and send down a googly which would move away from the batsman.

Kuldeep obliged and was pleasantly surprised when Boult edged the ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma standing at slip, just as the veteran had predicted.

Dhoni's latest stroke of brilliance sent Twitter into a meltdown as fans and cricket aficionados took to the social media platform to express their admiration.

related news

One user went to the extent of crowning Dhoni as the Einstein of cricket

The meme brigade wasn't far behind.



Many also paid homage to the number of times that Dhoni has guided his bowlers in the past.

The expressions on Kohli and Kuldeep's faces say it all.



Some users were also quick to remind MSD haters about how important Dhoni's presence is behind the wickets.


Ayaz Memon was also quick to praise Dhoni's presence of mind behind the wickets.

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #MS Dhoni

