 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

Most iconic sixers in cricket history & four Indian men who hit those

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 30, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

Seven decades before Sachin Tendulkar, and later MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, came the memorable sixer by CK Nayudu, at Edgbaston, on India’s England tour of 1932.

Indian cricketers who hit memorable sixes (clockwise, from left) CK Nayudu; Sachin Tendulkar; Virat Kohli; MS Dhoni.

The definition of the over-boundary hit changed in 1910. Until then, batters would get only four for clearing the boundary in England and five in Australia. For six runs, they had to hit the ball out of the ground.

The lure of the six, however, has enticed champions from long before that. Here are some of the most iconic shots:

Thornton’s biggest hit

In the 1870s and 1880s, CI Thornton hit some of the most enormous sixes cricket has known, often without wearing gloves or pads. Some of his shots have been estimated at around 160 yards (about 146 metres) — though these were points where the ball hit the soil.